“It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all”: It turns out there’s a reason why André 3000 turned up at the Met Gala with a grand piano on his back

After the flutey New Blue Sun we now have 7 piano sketches

We can’t fully explain why André 3000 rocked up at last night's Met Gala with a grand piano strapped to his back - how could it ever make sense? - but it turns out that there was a reason. To coincide with the fashion spectacular, the star has released 7 piano sketches, a brief collection of what sound like improvised piano jams.

This mark’s 3000’s first release since 2023’s New Blue Sun, the jazzy instrumental wind album that was nominated for three Grammy Awards. The roots of 7 piano sketches go back almost a decade, though, when André was staying in a house in Texas with his son that contained only a piano, their beds and TV screens.

Having lived with the recordings he made in the house - possibly on his phone, based on their quality - André has decided that now, in the spring (“a time of year that promises that life, creativity, and possibility are ever-renewing”) the moment has come to release them.

Discussing the project, André says: “The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes: ‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.’”

André 3000 - when you're a ant... (Official Audio) - YouTube André 3000 - when you're a ant... (Official Audio) - YouTube
The 7 sketches have the strong whiff of off-the-cuff noodlings, with only one - album closer i spend all day waiting for the night - having drums on it. There’s also a nod to New Blue Sun’s love of long song titles: track 3 is called ‘when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained’. We’ve all been there.

It’s all a long way from Outkast, the rap outfit that André 3000 made his name in alongside BigBoi and who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

You can listen to 7 piano sketches now.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

