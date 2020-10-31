Here's how you can win a masterclass with Steve White, a Yamaha EAD10 and a Recording Custom snare

Steve White is a living legend within the UK drum industry. Having played with Style Council and Paul Weller for decades, as well as becoming an ambassador for drumming through education and his The Art Of Drumming series, Steve is now focussing on teaching and his other musical projects.

One such project of Steve's, Hague & White has just released its latest single, Running, and now thanks to the band, Yamaha and Steve you have a chance to bag yourself an impressive bundle of prizes.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning a one-on-one masterclass with Steve, a Yamaha Recording Custom brass snare drum and a Yamaha EAD10 Electronic Acoustic Drum Module is upload a video of yourself playing along to all or part of Running by Hague and White.

Yamaha is hosting a drum-less version of the song (with click) for you to jam with, and they've even included the score too. However, if you don't read music or fancy doing your own thing over the song then don't worry, the competition isn't being judged on accuracy against the original. So stay as faithful or as far away from Steve's recorded part as you like!

The competition closes on December 11, so you have a good few weeks to get your ideas together. Here's exactly what you need to do: