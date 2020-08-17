Has Apple's roadmap for the release of its ARM-based MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac Pros just been leaked?

It looks as though we have some more information on the when we might see the first of Apple's machines to make the switch to the new silicon-based processors and for musicians and producers, the ubiquitous MacBook Pro 16" could be with us as soon as next year.

Well known tech analyst and news source, @komiya_kj, has shared some more information on Apple's upcoming switch to ARM chipsets. According to this recent post on Twitter, the first Macs to make the switch are the MacBook and MacBook Pro 13" and we could be seeing them launched during Apple's Fall 2020 event.

Many producers will mostly be interested in when the MacBook Pro 16" will land and according to Komiya, the first instalment will be in 2021 with the rest coming in 2022. Our guess is that we'll see the lower performing ones coming out first with the flagship model arriving at the later date.

This news comes not long after the same source revealed that the new ARM-based machines could come in at $200 less than the current Intel versions.