Could Apple’s first ARM-powered silicon MacBooks be $200 cheaper than the current Intel models?

A tantalising rumour has emerged via an Apple leaker on Twitter: namely, that the prices of the first ARM-based-processor-toting Apple silicon MacBooks might undercut the current equivalent Intel-powered models.

Our friends at Tom's Guide report that a user who goes by the name of Komiya has suggested that the entry-level ‘MacBook’ will cost as little as $799, with the Apple silicon MacBook Pro 13-inch coming in at $1099. There’s no mention of a MacBook Air, suggesting that this model might be being dropped in favour of a return for the no-suffix MacBook.

To put that in context, these prices are each $200 cheaper than the current Intel-powered entry-level MaBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch models.

Of course, this is all just rumour at this stage, but it has previously been suggested that Apple will be making cost savings by switching to its own Silicon chips, so it’s not inconceivable that these will be passed on to consumers.

It’s speculated that the first Apple silicon Macs will be announced on 27 October, so if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, it might be worth holding off until then to see what’s what.