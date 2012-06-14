VIDEO: Download 2012 Festival Horror Stories

If you've seen our killer photo gallery from Download 2012, you'll doubtless be aware that a mighty fine time was had by all at Donington Park last weekend.

However, a combination of the Great British Weather and partying to excess can turn your festival dreams into a nightmare. Over the course of the weekend, we went backstage and caught up with some of the stars to hear their very own festival horror stories.

Check out the video above for the lurid details. Those of a delicate nature should note that the clip contains colourful language throughout and multiple references to faecal matter.