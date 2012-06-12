In pictures: Download festival 2012
Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Machine Head bassist Adam Duce
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Fans watching Machine Head
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
While She Sleeps frontman Lawrence Taylor
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
While She Sleeps frontman Lawrence Taylor
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
While She Sleeps frontman Lawrence Taylor
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
While She Sleeps frontman Lawrence Taylor
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
While She Sleeps drummer Adam Savage
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Fans watching While She Sleeps
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Saul Milton of Chase And Status
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Will Kennard of Chase And Status
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Rage of Chase And Status
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
The Safety Fire guitarist Joaquin Ardiles
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
The Safety Fire frontman Sean McWeeney
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
AxeWound guitarist Matt Tuck and frontman Liam Cormier
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
AxeWound frontman Liam Cormier and guitarist Matt Tuck
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
AxeWound (and Bullet For My Valentine) guitarist Matt Tuck
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
AxeWound (and Bullet For My Valentine) guitarist Matt Tuck
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
AxeWound (and Bullet For My Valentine) guitarist Matt Tuck
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Turbowolf frontman Chris Georgiadis
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Turbowolf guitarist Andy Ghosh
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Turbowolf frontman Chris Georgiadis
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Steel Panther bassist Lexxi Foxx and frontman Michael Starr
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Steel Panther
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia and guitarist Satchel
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Jack Black of Tenacious D
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Jack Black of Tenacious D
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Tenacious D
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Tenacious D
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Skindred frontman Benji Webbe
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Skindred guitarist Mikeydemus
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Skindred frontman Benji Webbe
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Killswitch Engage guitarist Joel Stroetzel
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Metallica frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Metallica frontman James Hetfield
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Metallica frontman James Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Zakk Wylde, frontman and guitarist of Black Label Society
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Black Label Society guitarist Nick Catanese
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Black Label Society drummer Chad Szeliga and frontman Zakk Wylde
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Sebastian Bach
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Sebastian Bach
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Sebastian Bach
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Shinedown frontman Brent Smith
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Refused bassist Magnus Flagge
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén and guitarist Jon Brännström
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Refused guitarist Jon Brännström
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.
Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén
Download festival 2012 took place last weekend (8-10 June), featuring the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Here’s our pick of the best pictures from the event.