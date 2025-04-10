Has Fyre really gone out?: Billy McFarland’s festival will be limited to just 250 guests and just 12 hours of music

News
By published

That’s if it even happens at all

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, surprise surprise, it looks as though the Fyre II festival is already falling apart just weeks before it's set to return at the end of May.

As usual with Fyre, it’s chaos. In late February Billy McFarland said that he had secured a venue on the Islas Mujeres, off the Mexican coast. But just days later, the Mexican tourist board told the Guardian that they had no knowledge that the event.

Then, in a bid to show that everything was going according to plan, Fyre shared some official permits and communication with the Mexican authorities on Instagram.

However, it’s now been noted by many commenters that the documents permit a maximum of 250 guests with music limited to just 12 hours across the weekend. And there’s a noise limit of 100 decibels.

That’s not a festival. It’s a soiree.

A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival)

A photo posted by on

One Instagram user wrote: “Those are permits from the club owners for regular beach clubs here that hold 250 people. Those are NOT festival events or venues, and the government has not approved any festival of any sort. We live here and the whole city is laughing about this.”

Meanwhile, one psychologist, interviewed by the US version of The Sun, has suggested that Billy McFarland – a convicted fraudster, lest us forget - may be suffering from an undiagnosed disorder.

“(He) describes significant problems frequently associated with aspects of a manic episode at a level of severity that is uncommon even in clinical samples,” a Dr Cheryl Paradis writes. “He is probably quite impulsive and unusually energetic, and most likely meets diagnostic criteria for a manic or hypomanic episode.”

She continued: “(His behaviours may be) marked by inflated self-esteem or grandiosity. That may range from beliefs of having exceptionally high levels of common skills, to delusional beliefs of having special and unique talents that will lead to fame and fortune.”

“His relationships with others are probably under stress due to his frustration with the inability or unwillingness of those around him to keep up with his plans and possibly unrealistic ideas.”

The original Fyre festival became notorious largely due to the 2019 Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Punters had been expecting a weekend of ‘luxury’ experiences but encountered a disaster zone with a lack of running water and cheese sandwiches instead of the ‘gourmet’ dining that had been promised. McFarland was found guilty of fraud and served four years in jail.

It looks now likely that Fyre II won't even get that far. Tickets had been on sale – prices ranged from $1,400 to an, ahem, ‘Prometheus’ package that was going for $1.1 million. Ominously, resale sites have stopped taking ticket sales and Instagram posts about festival plans have suddenly disappeared.

Oh and you will be unsurprised to hear that according to their terms and conditions, Fyre II appears to have a ‘no refunds’ policy.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about shows festivals

“Tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship. An amazing man and a friend of the lads”: Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney show to Clem Burke

Trump’s tariffs: What’s the real cost to music and how come K-Pop is weathering the storm?

“Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeartRadio or something”: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon takes to the streets of New York to play people his new album… and nobody knows who he is
See more latest
Most Popular
Bon Iver
“Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeartRadio or something”: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon takes to the streets of New York to play people his new album… and nobody knows who he is
Martin Jr. Series: this new affordable run from the high-end acoustic brand comprises a range of travel-friendly instruments with a regular 24.9&quot; scale. Here the range is pictured against a green background.
“Your full-scale companion. Anytime. Anywhere… the perfect companion to your full-size Martin”: Meet the Junior Series, the new small-bodied, travel-friendly acoustic range from Martin
Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II
Teenage Engineering drops knockout update for its EP-133 K.O. II sampler, bringing much-requested features like resampling, song mode and increased polyphony
Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson
“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit
Tobias Forge
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
Revox B77 MK III Stereo Tape Recorder
“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder
Glen Matlock and Clem Burke 2023
“Tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship. An amazing man and a friend of the lads”: Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney show to Clem Burke
Fraser T. Smith
Learn production, DJing and songwriting from pros like Fraser T Smith, Carl Cox, Skream and Joe Goddard with Whatclass
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S MK3
Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for
Trent Reznow and Richie Kotzen composite image
“You're by far the best guy that we've tried. I would love to have you in the band”: So why did Trent Reznor turn down Richie Kotzen for Nine Inch Nails?