The 6 best new guitar innovations of 2016
Electro-Harmonix Mel9
The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best guitar innovation of 2016. First up we have the Electro-Harmonix Mel9…
We said: “Guitarists with MIDI guitars have had access to Mellotron sounds before, but this is the first time any six-stringer can recreate that vintage vibe from a plug-in-and-play pedal.”
Full review: Electro-Harmonix Mel9
T-Rex Replicator
We said: “Here's the opportunity to own a real tape echo, endowed with a practical feature set in a compact stage-ready form.”
Full review: T-Rex Replicator
DigiTech Trio+
We said: “Adds everything on our wish list from the original. This is truly a band in a box, and one that you can use live to boot.”
Full review: DigiTech Trio+
Yamaha TransAcoustic
We said: “Everything you need for an enhanced playing experience, without the fuss of outboard effects. Bags of fun and with a definite practical edge, too. Seriously, try one.”
Full review: Yamaha TransAcoustic
TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler
We said: “TC is aiming this one at the metalheads among you, and based on the evidence we've seen so far, it should fatten up riffs and solos a treat.”
Winner: Line 6 Helix
We said: “The Helix is a real powerhouse that can be used on its own or as the centre piece of an extended gear system.”
Full review: Line 6 Helix