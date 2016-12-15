The 6 best new guitar innovations of 2016

The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best guitar innovation of 2016. First up we have the Electro-Harmonix Mel9…

We said: “Guitarists with MIDI guitars have had access to Mellotron sounds before, but this is the first time any six-stringer can recreate that vintage vibe from a plug-in-and-play pedal.”

Full review: Electro-Harmonix Mel9