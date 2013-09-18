Takamine Pro Series P1DC

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Sweet tone, optimum playability and state-of-the-art onboard electronics make playing Takamine's new Pro Series P1DC cutaway dreadnought a thoroughly rewarding acoustic experience.

Great warmth, balance and harmonic richness resound from its X-braced solid cedar top and sapele back and sides. An elegant Venetian cutaway offers optimum access to the upper registers.

Other premium features include a mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with pearl dot inlays. The unique Takamine split bone saddle bridge provides faultless intonation and excellent acoustic coupling to the top.

The P1DC also features chrome die-cast machine heads for superb tuning stability, a gloss natural-finish top on satin back and sides, and the highly acclaimed CT4B II preamp system with three-band EQ, volume control and built-in tuner.

