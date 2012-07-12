Summer NAMM 2012: Jet City Jettenuator

Designed by Mike Soldano, the Jettenuator can attenuate a tube amplifier's output - up to 100 watts - down to zero output, which is quite handy with the built-in MicSim (JetDirect).

It can effectively become a direct box for a cranked up tube amp. The MicSim can also function completely independently with its own Input and Thru, for uses when attenuation is not desired by the MicSim is still needed.

Another unique feature of the Jettenuator is one single unit will operate at four, eight, or 16 ohms for great flexibility in set-up.

Projected street price is just $239. It will be available in the US and Canada around 1 September.

