Slash's live rig, Gibson Collector's Choice & NAMM 2015 launches in The Gear Show episode 6

PRS, Fender, Blackstar, Taylor and much more

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode six...

  • Gibson Custom Collector's Choice #18 1960 Les Paul 'Dutchburst'
  • Interview and rig tour with Ace Bergman (Slash's guitar tech)
  • Taylor 600 Series 618e & 614ce
  • What's In Store with GAK:Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive
  • Fender Road Worn and Classic Series Lacquer '60s Jaguar and Jazzmaster
  • Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Guitar
  • Blackstar ID:Core BEAM demo
  • What's In Store with GAK:Fender Custom Shop '60 Telecaster with P90 Closet Classic
  • PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24

