Slash's live rig, Gibson Collector's Choice & NAMM 2015 launches in The Gear Show episode 6

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode six...

Gibson Custom Collector's Choice #18 1960 Les Paul 'Dutchburst'

Interview and rig tour with Ace Bergman (Slash's guitar tech)

Taylor 600 Series 618e & 614ce

What's In Store with GAK:Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive

Fender Road Worn and Classic Series Lacquer '60s Jaguar and Jazzmaster

Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Guitar

Blackstar ID:Core BEAM demo

What's In Store with GAK:Fender Custom Shop '60 Telecaster with P90 Closet Classic

PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24