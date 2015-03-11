Slash's live rig, Gibson Collector's Choice & NAMM 2015 launches in The Gear Show episode 6

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode six...
- Gibson Custom Collector's Choice #18 1960 Les Paul 'Dutchburst'
- Interview and rig tour with Ace Bergman (Slash's guitar tech)
- Taylor 600 Series 618e & 614ce
- What's In Store with GAK:Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive
- Fender Road Worn and Classic Series Lacquer '60s Jaguar and Jazzmaster
- Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Guitar
- Blackstar ID:Core BEAM demo
- What's In Store with GAK:Fender Custom Shop '60 Telecaster with P90 Closet Classic
- PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24