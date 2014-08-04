Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mark Tremonti, new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 2

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a new monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more.
This is what you'll find in episode two:
Rodrigo y Gabriela - The Soundmaker (exclusive acoustic performance)
Gretsch Center-Block Electromatics
What's In Store with GAK
Fender Custom Shop Double TV Jones Telecaster Relic
Me & My Guitar: Mark Tremonti, Alter Bridge
Martin D-15M Burst, 000RSGT & DCPA4 Shaded
Way Huge WHE403 Havalina Germanium Fuzz
Jackson Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist 6
TC Electronic Alter Ego X4
Rig Tour: Scott Holiday, Rival Sons