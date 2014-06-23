VIDEO: The Guitar Gear Show - Episode 1 - June 2014

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a new monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more.

Viewers from US & Canada can watch The Gear Show here.

In episode one, you'll find:

Mesa/Boogie Recto-Verb 25 demo (with Darran Charles)

Yamaha LL16D ARE, LS16M ARE & LJ6 ARE acoustic demo (with Jamie Dickson)

Simon McBride on his PRS 408

Guitarist's Tone King Royalist demo (with Chris Vinnicombe)

What's In Store with your local retailer

Fender Jim Root Jazzmaster (90 Second Review with Chris Bird)

Meet Your Maker with Taylor Guitars

Single-pickup guitar round up (with Chris Vinnicombe and Neville Marten)

Me & My Guitar (with Max Helyer from You Me At Six)

Go here for more:

www.guitarist.co.uk

www.totalguitar.co.uk

www.guitartechniques.com

www.taylorguitars.com

www.sweetwater.com

www.gak.co.uk