Joe Bonamassa, Chuck Ragan, new guitar gear demos in The Gear Show episode 3

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a new monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more.

This is what you'll find in episode three:

Me & My Guitar: Joe Bonamassa

PRS S2 Semi-Hollow guitars with Darran Charles

Chuck Ragan: Playing & Conversation

Supro 1960T & 1624T with Chris Vinnicombe

What's In Store with GAK: Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster

90 Second Review: Ibanez RG9

Korg SDD-3000 Pedal with Michael Brown

What's In Store with GAK: Tech 21 Fly Rig 5

Richie Kotzen Rig Tour

Missed episode one of The Gear Show? Check it out here.

Missed episode two of The Gear Show? Check it out here.