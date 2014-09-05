More

Joe Bonamassa, Chuck Ragan, new guitar gear demos in The Gear Show episode 3

Plus Supro, PRS, Ibanez, Richie Kotzen and more!

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a new monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more.

This is what you'll find in episode three:

  • Me & My Guitar: Joe Bonamassa
  • PRS S2 Semi-Hollow guitars with Darran Charles
  • Chuck Ragan: Playing & Conversation
  • Supro 1960T & 1624T with Chris Vinnicombe
  • What's In Store with GAK: Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
  • 90 Second Review: Ibanez RG9
  • Korg SDD-3000 Pedal with Michael Brown
  • What's In Store with GAK: Tech 21 Fly Rig 5
  • Richie Kotzen Rig Tour

