Joe Bonamassa, Chuck Ragan, new guitar gear demos in The Gear Show episode 3

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a new monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more.
This is what you'll find in episode three:
- Me & My Guitar: Joe Bonamassa
- PRS S2 Semi-Hollow guitars with Darran Charles
- Chuck Ragan: Playing & Conversation
- Supro 1960T & 1624T with Chris Vinnicombe
- What's In Store with GAK: Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
- 90 Second Review: Ibanez RG9
- Korg SDD-3000 Pedal with Michael Brown
- What's In Store with GAK: Tech 21 Fly Rig 5
- Richie Kotzen Rig Tour