Nuno Bettencourt, Willie Watson, new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 4

Plus Gibson Memphis, PRS, Twin Atlantic and much more!

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode four...

  • Gibson Memphis round-up with Chris Vinnicombe & Jamie Dickson
  • Willie Watson performs Rock Salt & Nails and talks guitar
  • What's In Store with GAK: Fender Custom Shop Master Design 1963 Relic Stratocaster
  • PRS Archon & Vigier Excalibur Thirteen with Darran Charles
  • Me & My Guitar: Twin Atlantic's Sam McTrusty
  • 90 Second Review: LTD BW-1 FM/ET
  • What's In Store with GAK: Pigtronix Rototron
  • Wah-wah Round-up with Michael Brown
  • Rig Tour: Nuno Bettencourt

