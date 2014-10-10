Nuno Bettencourt, Willie Watson, new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 4

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode four...

Gibson Memphis round-up with Chris Vinnicombe & Jamie Dickson

Willie Watson performs Rock Salt & Nails and talks guitar

What's In Store with GAK: Fender Custom Shop Master Design 1963 Relic Stratocaster

PRS Archon & Vigier Excalibur Thirteen with Darran Charles

Me & My Guitar: Twin Atlantic's Sam McTrusty

90 Second Review: LTD BW-1 FM/ET

What's In Store with GAK: Pigtronix Rototron

Wah-wah Round-up with Michael Brown

Rig Tour: Nuno Bettencourt