Paul Stacey, Fender Classic Players and more new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 5

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode five...
- Fender Classic Player electrics with Chris Vinnicombe
- Micro amp round-up with Michael Brown
- What's In Store with GAK: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay
- Paul Stacey: playing and conversation
- BluGuitar AMP1 with Michael Brown
- Me & My Guitar with Mike Sullivan from Russian Circles
- What's In Store with GAK: Fender Custom Shop 1964 Super Heavy Relic Telecaster
- Martin Authentic acoustics with Mick Taylor