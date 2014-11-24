Paul Stacey, Fender Classic Players and more new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 5

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode five...

Fender Classic Player electrics with Chris Vinnicombe

Micro amp round-up with Michael Brown

What's In Store with GAK: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay

Paul Stacey: playing and conversation

BluGuitar AMP1 with Michael Brown

Me & My Guitar with Mike Sullivan from Russian Circles

What's In Store with GAK: Fender Custom Shop 1964 Super Heavy Relic Telecaster

Martin Authentic acoustics with Mick Taylor