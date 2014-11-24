More

Paul Stacey, Fender Classic Players and more new guitar demos in The Gear Show episode 5

Plus Blackstar Fly 3, Martin Authentic acoustics and much more!

The makers of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques magazines and MusicRadar.com present The Gear Show, a monthly helping of guitar goodness featuring the hottest new product demos, killer tone from pro players and much more. Read on to find out what you'll find in episode five...

  • Fender Classic Player electrics with Chris Vinnicombe
  • Micro amp round-up with Michael Brown
  • What's In Store with GAK: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay
  • Paul Stacey: playing and conversation
  • BluGuitar AMP1 with Michael Brown
  • Me & My Guitar with Mike Sullivan from Russian Circles
  • What's In Store with GAK: Fender Custom Shop 1964 Super Heavy Relic Telecaster
  • Martin Authentic acoustics with Mick Taylor

