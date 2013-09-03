Six of the best: cutting-edge effects pedals
Pigtronix Infinity Looper
A must-audition for loop-loving players. With two stereo loops that can be configured to work together and synchronise in several ways, it’s a pricy yet sophisticated tool for creating unique soundscapes.
We said: “It’s intuitive to use with plenty of room to get creative”
Sonuus Wahoo
With its two separate analogue filters based on vintage synths, an adjustable drive parameter and LFO, wah, envelope and pitch-tracking modes, the Wahoo might just be the most complex and versatile wah yet.
We said: “Lots of wah, filter and related sounds in a single pedal... it has enormous sonic potential”
Moonphase Moondriver
Set foot on the Moondriver and you’ll be rewarded with a versatile new take on a venerable circuit – that of the Pro Co RAT distortion.
We said: “It retains the RAT’s brattier character, but goes way beyond in tonal versatility”
Boss TE-2 Tera Echo
The TE-2 uses Boss’s new Multi- Dimensional Processing technology to create an odd ambience that’s neither delay nor reverb – instead, a distinct sonic signature with elements of both.
We said: “This pedal encourages you to really play the effect, dynamically controlling its ebb and flow – it’s a lot of fun”
Coopersonic Fader
Not all innovations have to be complex; this Fader is simplicity itself. It’s a footswitch that fades your signal smoothly in and out automatically, based on a preset time from 0.5 to 40 seconds.
We said: “A great idea that’s nicely implemented. Why has nobody thought of a fully featured fader until now?”
Roland GR-S V-Guitar Space
When used with a divided pickup such as Roland’s GK-3, it offers unique variations on ambient chorus effects, with independent processing for each guitar string.
We said: “High-tech variations on the ambient chorus theme”
