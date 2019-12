Fontella Bass, the singer and co-writer of soul classic Rescue Me, has died aged 72 in St Louis Missouri after suffering a heart attack.

Born into a musical family, she rocketed to fame in 1965 when Rescue Me reached number four in the US charts. She went on to perform with the Art Ensemble Of Chicago alongside her husband, renowned trumpeter Lester Bowie, as well as continuing to record soul. She is survived by four children and ten grandchildren.