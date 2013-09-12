Play Guitar Now: Classic Rock tutorial app on sale now

If you've ever fancied playing riffs, licks and melodies in the style of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix or Eric Clapton, you're in luck: as the saying goes, there's an app for that.

Play Guitar Now: Classic Rock is out now for iPad. Featuring a world class guitar tutor, live animated tab and some rocking audio to jam with, it certainly packs a punch for its price of just £4.99 (or $5.99 in the States).

Inside you'll find 80 videos of exercises, many based specifically upon the styles of legends: AC/DC, Guns 'N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Cream, Jimi Hendrix and more.

In addition, the special comes equipped with the chords, scales, riffs and licks that you'll need to write your own Classic Rock masterpieces.

Play Guitar Now: Classic Rock is out now for £4.99. To buy it, simply download one of the following free apps: Guitarist, Guitar Techniques or Total Guitar (you'll find it exclusively on sale within any of them).