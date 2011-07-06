Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut solo album announced

UPDATE: Noel Gallagher's debut solo album will be called Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and released on 17 October 2011. Speaking at a London press conference on 6 July 2011, Gallagher remarked that the album didn't contain any guitar solos until track six, and "isn't a Guitar Hero album".

He also added, "Only two tracks have guitar solos and I didn't play one of them."

Here is the tracklisting for the album, co-produced by Noel and Dave Sardy:

Everybody's On The Run

Dream On

If I Had A Gun...

The Death Of You And Me

(I Wanna Live In A Dream In My) Record Machine

AKA...What A Life!

Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks

AKA...Broken Arrow

(Stranded On) The Wrong Beach

Stop The Clocks

A second, "far out" album is already in the can, the result of "a continued collaboration with the Amorphous Androgynous". It will be a companion to the first record and released in 2012.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is also the name of his new band, and they are set to tour this autumn, with the first show in Dublin on 23 October. The touring line-up contains former Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard. Gallagher has also confirmed that Oasis songs will definitely feature in the High Flying Birds' setlist.

Read more of what Noel had to say at the press conference here.

Background

In 2008, Noel claimed to have "loads of new songs... and they're all brilliant", while following the Oasis split in 2009, rumours began to fly around, with Alan McGee perhaps predictably chiming in to say that Gallagher's new material is "totally amazing."

2011 has seen recent sightings in LA studios and a hastily-withdrawn announcement from a production company claiming to have worked on a video for a track called The Death Of You And Me.

Everybody's On The Run, Stop The Clocks, (I Wanna Live In A Dream In My) Record Machine and If I Had A Gun all date from the Oasis era.