Noel Gallagher's solo material "totally amazing"

Noel gallagher's solo material

Alan McGee, the man who signed Oasis to his Creation Records label, has revealed that he has heard Noel Gallagher's new solo songs and that he believes them to be the equal of 'Live Forever'.

The guitarist/songwriter has remained uncharacteristically silent (at least considering he's no longer sharing a stage with Liam) since Oasis split in 2009, but it seems that Noel's just been hard at work.

"The reason that guy is quiet is he knows what he's got up his sleeve," Alan McGee told BBC 6 Music. "Noel's demos are absolutely amazing. Totally amazing. He's got three tunes there that are as good as anything- as 'Live Forever' or 'Don't Look Back In Anger'."

Meanwhile, in other post-Oasis news, Liam Gallagher's Beady Eye are preparing to unveil their first full track on their website at 10am tomorrow in the form of a free download of 'Bring The Light'.

If you could just pop a copy for TG in the post, Noel, we'll get back to you with our thoughts.