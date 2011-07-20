Noel Gallagher announces debut solo single, The Death Of You And Me

The Death Of You And Me single artwork

The debut single from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds has been confirmed to be The Death Of You And Me, with a release date set for 21 August 2011 on Gallagher's own Sour Mash label.

According to Noel Gallagher's official website, the single will be released on the following formats:

CD single/seven-inch

1. The Death Of You And Me

2. The Good Rebel

Digital bundle

1. The Death Of You And Me

2. The Good Rebel

3. The Death Of You And Me (video)

The Death Of You And Me is Gallagher's first new material in three years and precedes the 17 October release of the Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut solo LP.

