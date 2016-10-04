New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2016)

Every day is like Christmas for our plucky (and picky) guitar reviews team, as the new gear just keeps on coming.



Here, we look back at everything that was reviewed on MusicRadar in September, starting with the Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured.

MusicRadar's verdict

" If you're working on the jazzier side of the tracks, the ES-275 is perfect – a modern take on a classic that oozes class.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)

UK: Thomann

US: Sweetwater