New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2016)
Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured
Every day is like Christmas for our plucky (and picky) guitar reviews team, as the new gear just keeps on coming.
Here, we look back at everything that was reviewed on MusicRadar in September, starting with the Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured.
MusicRadar's verdict
" If you're working on the jazzier side of the tracks, the ES-275 is perfect – a modern take on a classic that oozes class.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gibson Memphis ES-275 Figured currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
MXR Reverb M300
MusicRadar's verdict
”Given the price, the M300 doesn't offer a whole lot of features over its competitors, but the sound quality puts it firmly among the top shelf of reverb pedals.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR Reverb M300
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: MXR Reverb M300 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
MXR M76 Studio Compressor
MusicRadar's verdict
”A solidly performing compressor with plenty of variables to get your sound just right.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR M76 Studio Compressor
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: MXR M76 Studio Compressor currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Boss CE-2W Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict
”It comes with a hefty price tag, but none of its competitors can match this Waza winner.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss CE-2W Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Boss CE-2W Chorus currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Yamaha LS-TA Transacoustic
MusicRadar's verdict
”Bags of fun and with a definite practical edge, too. Seriously, try one.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha LS-TA Transacoustic
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Yamaha LS-TA Transacoustic currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Gretsch G9241
MusicRadar's verdict
”If you're ready to dunk your head in the Biscuit market, we suggest you give the Alligator a try. And make it snappy.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G9241
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Gretsch G9241 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Gibson ES-335 Premiere Figured
MusicRadar's verdict
”The Premiere is far from cheap in appearance and (not least) sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson ES-335 Premiere Figured
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gibson ES-335 Premiere Figured currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Washburn Woodline 10 Series WLO12SE
MusicRadar's verdict
”The WLO12SE is a beautifully realised reminder that you should take the time to narrow your search and find a playing experience and tone that suits your needs perfectly.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn Woodline 10 Series WLO12SE
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Seymour Duncan Vise Grip Compressor
MusicRadar's verdict
”If you want the benefits of compression without the dynamic-killing side affects, this is the squeeze box for you.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Vise Grip Compressor
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Seymour Duncan Vise Grip Compressor currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Wylde Audio Odin
MusicRadar's verdict
”You really couldn't wish for a better guitar for metal.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wylde Audio Odin
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Wylde Audio Odin currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Guild Newark St Bluesbird
MusicRadar's verdict
”The 'Bird is back: a great single-cut for players on a real-world budget.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark St Bluesbird
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Guild Newark St Bluesbird currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Seymour Duncan Catalina Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict
”This pedal's dynamics add a creative edge to one of the most Marmite effects on the block, but it comes at a price...”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Catalina Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Seymour Duncan Catalina Chorus currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Wylde Audio Warhammer FR
MusicRadar's verdict
”A beautifully-constructed guitar with gargantuan tone and sustain.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wylde Audio Warhammer FR
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Wylde Audio Warhammer FR currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Gibson ES-Les Paul Standard
MusicRadar's verdict
”Don't blame us if you fall for its resonant, lightweight charms.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson ES-Les Paul Standard
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gibson ES-Les Paul Standard currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
McSwain Red, White and Bullets
MusicRadar's verdict
”It's fantastic. We love it!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: McSwain Red, White and Bullets
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Wylde Audio Viking V
MusicRadar's verdict
”Zakk Wylde has done a good job with his Wylde Audio guitars, but with the Viking V, he's taken a well-worn concept and made it feel fresh and dangerous again.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wylde Audio Viking V
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)