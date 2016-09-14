Boss CE-2W Chorus review

It comes with a hefty price tag, but none of its competitors can match this Waza winner.

Ask any wizened effects buff to name the best chorus pedal of all time, and they'll likely cite the first one ever, Boss's iconic 1976 CE-1 Chorus Ensemble unit, or perhaps its later compact-sized incarnation, the CE-2 Chorus.

It's a savvy move, then, that Boss has combined these two classic effects for the latest addition to its high-end Waza Craft series, while adding a few new features along the way.

A tiny slider switch holds the key to the CE-2W's versatility. On the left is the standard position for smooth CE-2 sounds, but shift it over to the middle and you get the CE-1's definitive swirl, while the right engages its full-on vibrato mode for proper pitch-bending goodness.

The sounds are as authentic as can be, too, thanks to an all-analogue circuit, complete with all-important bucket brigade delay chips.

Kicking off with the CE-2 mode, its liquid, watery shimmer thickens rather than drastically alters your guitar tone, but flicking over to the CE-1 Chorus yields a much deeper modulation with more movement.

The vibrato mode, meanwhile, should be your first port of call for SRV Cold Shot-style Leslie leads, while its extreme depth makes it a dab hand at copying Come As You Are Small Clone tones, too.

Despite its all-analogue nature, the CE-2W is remarkably low-noise and doesn't mess with your guitar's core tone, yet retains the three-dimensional nature of Boss's legendary originals.