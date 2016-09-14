MXR M76 Studio Compressor

A solidly performing compressor with plenty of variables to get your sound just right.

MXR's M87 Bass compressor has been around for a little while now, and the new M76 Studio Compressor is more of the same, but with a new look and name, aimed to give it more universal appeal.

This is based on the sort of classic compressors you would find in studios, with a choice of compression ratios as found on Urei's rackmounted 1176, plus attack and release knobs to give you control over shaping the envelope of the sound.

You also get a very useful green/orange/red LED meter showing you the amount of gain reduction that's going on.

The M76 is a naturally transparent-sounding compressor rather than one providing an obvious sonic signature. In this respect, it's a very different beast from MXR's Dynacomp, which is still a favourite with guitarists for its own flavour of snap and squash.

With no top-end dulling, this is a pedal that will unobtrusively keep your dynamics in check, whether just thickening the sound, keeping levels consistent or making it chime. Class.