New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2013)

MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music review the latest music-making gear on a monthly basis.

In this gallery we've brought together every guitar, amp, pedal, recorder and interface review relevant to guitar players.

All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 368, Total Guitar issue 240/241, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up is the Cort Z-Custom 1...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The Z-Custom has a great, gnarly classic-rock voice, but suffers a little in high-gain situations."

3 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Cort Z-Custom 1 review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)