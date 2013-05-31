New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2013)
Cort Z-Custom 1
MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music review the latest music-making gear on a monthly basis.
In this gallery we've brought together every guitar, amp, pedal, recorder and interface review relevant to guitar players.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 368, Total Guitar issue 240/241, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up is the Cort Z-Custom 1...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Z-Custom has a great, gnarly classic-rock voice, but suffers a little in high-gain situations."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Z-Custom 1 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)
Fargen Olde 800 MK II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Fargen is very close to being our ideal 'Plexi'-style amp. Don't pass up a chance to try one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fargen Olde 800 MK II review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
Yamaha GL-1 Guitalele
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price it's as essential for the upcoming festival season as your wellies and tent."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Yamaha GL-1 Guitalele review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)
BUY: Yamaha GL-1 Guitalele currently available from:
UK: Andertons | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Pigtronix Infinity Looper
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A 'board-friendly looper pedal with a set of practical features that make it ideal for guitar players who want to get into more involved looping."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Infinity Looper review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Pigtronix Infinity Looper currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Gibson Firebird V 2010
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Even in these austere times, this feels like a bargain!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Firebird V 2010 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
Schecter Damien Elite Solo-6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It has the thickness of tone that you'd want from a mahogany heavyweight, but retains the articulation you'd expect from a hot-rodded double-cut. Bad to the bone - in a good way."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Damien Elite Solo-6 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)
BUY: Schecter Damien Elite Solo-6 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Faith Naked Series Mercury Parlour
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you pick more than you strum, you need a parlour. The choice is wide, but add this Faith to your list - it's impressive on all levels."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Naked Series Mercury Parlour review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Faith Naked Series Mercury Parlour currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Gear4Music
Gretsch Roots Collection G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Adds some character to the entry-level acoustic market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Roots Collection G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Gretsch Roots Collection G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top currently available from:
UK: Andertons
US: Full Compass | Sweetwater
Peavey TNT 115 Tour Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Peavey amp designs just seem to be able to deliver more power, and this packs a lot of punch."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey TNT 115 Tour Series review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Peavey TNT 115 Tour Series currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Roland GR-D V-Guitar Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A cost-effective way to buy into the V-Guitar world, with a useful range of distortion textures and a synth sound thrown in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland GR-D V-Guitar Distortion review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Roland GR-D V-Guitar Distortion currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Gretsch Roots Collection G9220 Bobtail Round-Neck AE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great tone in an affordable package."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Roots Collection G9220 Bobtail Round-Neck AE review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Gretsch Roots Collection G9220 Bobtail Round-Neck AE currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Roland GR-S V-Guitar Space
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want some high-tech variations on the ambient chorus theme, this pedal offers those, and is a cost-effective way to buy into the V-Guitar world."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland GR-S V-Guitar Space review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Roland GR-S V-Guitar Space currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A cleverly designed product that looks set to find many friends in the home-recording/demo- studio market."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
PRS Paul's Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Aesthetically, it might not be to everyone's taste, but the sounds are spectacular - and it will hold its value, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Paul's Guitar review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: PRS Paul's Guitar currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Zoom A3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A missed opportunity to create a preamp/multi-effects for the acoustic player. The sounds and features are there, but good luck trying to get them to your audience."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom A3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: Zoom A3 currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Coopersonic Fader
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Fader is a great idea that's nicely implemented. Why has nobody thought of a fully featured fader until now?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Coopersonic Fader review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Orange has captured player's imaginations lately with a range of amps that meet a variety of guitar and bass needs, and this software reflects that."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
BUY: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sidewynder Pickups The DarK
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The DarK is an excellent modern rock/metal 'bucker with power, clarity and - in parallel mode - a cleaner and brighter voice. Add Sidewynder to your retrofit pickup list."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sidewynder Pickups The DarK review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 368)
Gibson LPJ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not the prettiest Les Paul we've ever seen, but it's a great-sounding guitar for the money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Gibson LPJ review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 241)
BUY: Gibson LPJ currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
LTD SCT-607B
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like all seven-strings, the SCT-607B will divide opinion, so do make sure you try before you buy. If you're a riffmeister, though, this could be a sound investment."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD SCT-607B review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 241)
BUY: LTD SCT-607B currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann