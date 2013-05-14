Peavey TNT 115 Tour Series review

Peavey amp designs just seem to be able to deliver more power, and this packs a lot of punch.

The Tour Series includes heads and cabs and a pair of combos: the TKO 115 (reviewed last month) and this new TNT 115 Tour combo. We were impressed with the TKO, but this is more powerful, with a few bells and whistles to allow you to manipulate your sound further. Fortunately, it's also just as friendly to transport, because it's lighter than many other high-powered units.

"Its pedigree is unmistakably Peavey, including those all-important reliability and road-worthiness factors"

From the curved metal grille, inset side handles, metal corner protectors and black covering, this is sturdily built and ready for action. Its pedigree is unmistakably Peavey, and that includes those all-important reliability and road-worthiness factors that the company is known and respected for.

Unlike many kick-back designs, only the lower rear of the cabinet is angled back, to allow more room for placement of the amp in the squared-off section at the top. It comes with a well-equipped control panel that includes a headphone socket, plus an effects loop, variable DI and Speakon connector for an extension cab.

The back is sealed, so the front baffle is ported to allow all the sound to be projected forwards.

Sounds

"Thanks to the clearly set-out control panel, good sounds are easily found"

The TNT 115 is seriously loud, so whether used in kick-back placement or 'straight up', you can be assured it has enough volume to get you heard. Once you've chosen between active or passive input, the sound options are numerous, but thanks to the clearly set-out control panel, good sounds are easily found. Using just the basic tone controls offers plenty of scope, but the unit really comes to life when engaging the graphic EQ section.

The bright switch adds some top-end boost for a touch more note definition, and crunch for some good-sounding front-end distortion. Between these two sound modifiers sits the contour switch, which provides a high- and low-frequency boost while reducing the mids to produce the popular mid- scooped EQ setting. These are convenient ways to shape your sound, but then things get even more interesting.

Either side of the main EQ section are the high and low shelving controls. These act like trimming pots that allow the sound to focus on a frequency and tonality selected by you. Punch in the graphic EQ and you can now modify this sound by degrees. It is an ideal way to eliminate or enhance the natural tones of your bass, and that is the true beauty of this design.

We also have the option to add variable compression, and whatever style of music you play there is a setting here that will provide added thump and delivery. If you can't get a good sound out of this, then something is wrong... and it's not with the amp!

The new TNT 115 Tour combo is as easy on the eye as it is on the ears. But as cool as it looks, make no mistake, this is one serious mother that will rattle your fillings and make your knees wobble. The 'instant sound' switches get you up and running fast, but the best results come with familiarity of the control panel, and there's no shortcut to achieving that.

However, perhaps the most impressive thing about the TNT 115 is its raw power as a standalone unit. Naturally, you will get even more distribution when using this amplifier with a second cabinet, but it's still very loud when operating just as a combo.