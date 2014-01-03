New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2014)
Taylor 526ce
Each month MusicRadar's sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews.
Here we've collected reviews of all the guitar-related gear posted on the site throughout December, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recording interfaces.
All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 375, Total Guitar issue 248, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This 'hog beaut is not some retro timepiece; it's a different, punchier-sounding Taylor, fit for full pro duties."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 526ce
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster w/ Bigsby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Rock 'n' roll thrills, hot-rod cool and a stable Bigsby for truly daft money? Hell, yes!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster w/ Bigsby
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
Bigfoot Engineering Octo Puss
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Vintage-style octave, but needs thoughtful placement in your chain."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering Octo Puss
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
Yamaha TRBX504
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yamaha's latest bass takes some beating; great playability and a broad range of passive and active sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha TRBX504
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For those short on 'board space and keen on computer-based editing, this is an outstanding compact 'verb."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
TheGigRig G2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superb switching flexibility, exceptional tonal integrity, sensible price: gold!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TheGigRig G2
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
Taylor 324ce
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The 324ce gives a mahogany flavour and aesthetic - alongside a rock solid, playable build - at a reasonable price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 324ce
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
T-Rex Alberta II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"T-Rex has managed to satisfy fans of the original, while adding enough new features and versatility to entice players who have yet to pay a visit to Alberta."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Alberta II
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 248)
Bigfoot Engineering Octo Puss Prime
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Full-on octave fuzz that's more than meets the eye..."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering Octo Puss Prime
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 375)
PRS SE Clint Lowery
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This PRS is full of surprises, not least that you can find one for less than £700 - and that it's a signature model that anyone could pick up and make it their own."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Clint Lowery
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 248)
Vox Night Train NT15C1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The only bad thing about the NT15C1 is the price. That said, you're getting an awful lot for your money, and when was the last time you could say that about a train?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Night Train NT15C1
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 248)
Peerless Retromatic P3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This Retromatic could easily sit with Gary Clark Jr's swampy blues, Mike Campbell's rootsier rock or Kenny Burrell's bluesier jazz - and it's a great guitar to help you find your own voice."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peerless Retromatic P3
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 248)
Palmer FAB5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Totally FAB, this little all-valve tone monster offers immense flexibility and has recording amp written all over it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Palmer FAB5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 248)
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ed Sheeran's Lil' Martin is the perfect guitar to bring out the inner troubadour in us all. Superb on all counts."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether your playing encompasses 60s surf, post-rock or anything else for that matter, at this price, the Squier Bass VI is a no-brainer."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Healey Sapphire
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not perfect for every player, but if you prefer to drive an amp from your guitar, the Sapphire could be right up your street."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Healey Sapphire
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Fender Cabronita P-Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The rudimentary ethos won't suit everyone but if simple is your thing, here's a very cool-sounding place to start."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Cabronita P-Bass
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
