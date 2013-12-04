Bigfoot Engineering Octo Puss review

Unusual among stompboxes, the Octo Puss from West Sussex-based Bigfoot Engineering is passive, requiring neither battery nor adaptor. This restricts where it can be used in an effects chain, because it has to be plugged in after a buffered pedal.

It also means that it has no LED. Inspired by Josh Homme, the Octo Puss is designed to deliver an octave up in the style of a vintage octave pedal, with that character recreated by the use of original germanium diodes and a transformer.

Clean, the pedal yields a gritty tone with octave added and you can get a faux sitar sound when playing single notes. But it really comes alive in conjunction with an overdrive, distortion or fuzz pedal or a driven amp, offering an extra dimension to single notes as that octave harmonic comes through, plus a veneer of brightness on chords.

If you already have a favourite fuzz, stick one of these in front of it (but after a buffered pedal) for that vintage octave fuzz sound.