NAMM 2017: Live highlights gallery
Hold tight: we're going in
NAMM 2017: Here we are again, then - the annual NAMM Show is upon us. The traditional showcase for many of the new guitar, tech, drum and DJ products that you’ll be lusting after over the coming months, it’s attended by everyone who’s anyone in the music-making gear industry.
Our team is on the ground in Anaheim, California, and will endeavour to make you feel like you’re there, too. Of course, we’ll have all the news as it comes in - check out our NAMM 2017 hub and you’ll find every single story we post - but we’ll also be getting hands-on with all the big releases and telling you exactly what we think of them. Expect words, pictures and, we hope, the answers to many of your questions.
We’ll be updating this gallery throughout the show with the latest updates from the show floor. Expect both wizardry and weirdness, as we sample all that NAMM 2017 has to offer.
With passes at the ready and in the expectation of a bag search at the door, let’s head on in…
Say cheese...
Fender Custom Shop’s latest creation, the Art Deco-style, Yuriy Shiskov-built Studioliner, is based on a 1936 Kodak camera and features 1,000 diamonds. The price? A mere $450,000.
Makes Sense(l)
The Sensel Morph's swappable silicon covers enable you to create a different kind of MIDI controller in an instant. Bundles start at $249 for the base unit and two overlays. Each overlay will retail for $25 each.
Heavy metal harp
A Hohner Ozzy Osborne signature harmonica. Sure.
Lego gets loud
The epic Dynaudio speaker array. There was a probably a bit left over when they’d finished building it, but there always is...
Hands off
Martin staff are showing off the company’s priceless 2 Millionth guitar - it made us a little nervous.
Orange goes acoustic...
Orange is launching a high-end acoustic valve preamp - its first ever acoustic product - the Acoustic Valve Pre Twin Channel. It operates in stereo and offers phantom power, 3-band EQ and stereo reverb.
A juicy compressor
Also on display from Orange is this rather beautiful compressor pedal, the Kongpressor. We've already gone ape for it…
Modular for rockers
We’re impressed by US company Somnium’s ingenious modular guitar concept, which allows players to swap pickups, body shapes and fretboards at will, secured by a small thumbwheel on the back of the instrument.
Badge of honour
The show has barely begun, but we'd already have to say that the prize for best freebie goes to Boss for its rather cute DS-1 pin badge.
Jimmy Jammin'
Jimmy Jam lives up to his surname on the Roland stand...
Lewis investigates
...As his production partner Terry Lewis tries the TR-09.
Roland winners
This year's Roland lifetime achievement awards went to Andy Summers and Jean-Michel Jarre, with the super-suave synthesist sticking around for a quick Q&A.
Fender Custom Shop stand - in pictures
The Fender Custom Shop's showcase is always one of the highlights of the Winter NAMM event. We got in early to bring you a first look at some of the extraordinary guitars from Fender, Jackson, Charvel and Gretsch's master builders.
Moog-less
No new products on the Moog Music Inc. this year, but show-goers could be in with a chance to win tickets to Moogfest, or even a synth.
Jackson meets Slipknot
The first sighting of Slipknot man Mick Thomson's signature Jackson in the wild, complete with Seymour Duncan Blackouts and a Floyd Rose.
Don't get stung
EVH's latest is the bee's knees: a Wolfgang Special Striped with maple fingerboard and black and yellow stripes. MSRP $2,167.
Gojira gear
Gojira guitarist Joe Duplantier's stripped-back signature Charvel San Dimas is now available in a more affordable incarnation with Duncan Designed humbuckers. MSRP $827.
Hands off the Digitakt
Elektron's new Digitakt drum machine represents a different approach for the Swedes, being digital rather than analogue. There’s only one model on the booth and unfortunately it’s encased in a Perspex box, so we won't be able to get any hands on it this time.
DSI meets Pioneer DJ... again
Dave Smith lends his tech to another Pioneer DJ Toraiz instrument, the AS-1.
Mayer the force be with you
PRS’s J-MOD 100 John Mayer signature amp in the flesh. Sadly, dishy John himself wasn’t there… at least not today.
Petrucci watch
It’s only bloody John Petrucci at the Ernie Ball stand, sharing tips on maximising beard volume.
St Vincent speaks
Annie Clark (St Vincent) was on hand to take an enraptured audience through the latest finishes for her signature model. Apparently, she plays differently depending on which colour she’s playing. A fascinating tidbit for you there.
Petrucci's signature
A one-off Petrucci signature model was also on stage at the Ernie Ball booth, looking almost as magnificent as the man himself.
Get your freq on
Aaahhh… FreqOut! Natural feedback ahoy from DigiTech’s glistening new stomper. We’ll be getting hands-on with this later on.
Supro's Statesman
A Supro head? You’d better believe it: the Statesman is here and it’s new. A new Statesman, if you will.
Out of this world?
Seymour Duncan is showing off its brand spanking new Andromeda delay pedal, which boasts both digital and analogue voicings. We managed to spend 10 minutes in its company and were thoroughly impressed by the experience. Hands-on report coming soon.
Jet!
Cort/Manson’s M-Jet, looking thoroughly sultry in matt black.
Cort/Manson's Classic
And here’s the other Cort/Manson model for this year: the Classic TC. We really like the look of this one.
A boost for Tony Iommi...
Laney’s Tony Iommi TI-Boost pedal in person!
... And an amp as well
And here’s the Black Sabbath man’s LA100BL.
It's Jimi time
Five new Jimi Hendrix effects from Dunlop: the Gypsy Fuzz, Univibe, Fuzz Face, Octavio and signature mini wah.
Mini MXR
D’aww, it’s a Mini Dyna Comp from MXR! What a cutie.
Star spotting
Stu Hamm and Michael Jackson guitarist Jennifer Batten hanging out at the BluGuitar booth.
Wall of Orange sound
Orange isn’t messing around. Enough cabs for ya?
Cable guys
Roland will take your cab-wall Orange and raise you... a wall of cables.
All revved up
Not content with releasing the second collaboration with Pioneer DJ on the AS-1, Dave Smith has brought the new REV 2 to the NAMM party.
Big ARP
Full-size hands playing the full-size keys of the Korg ARP Odyssey FS.
Teenage lovers
Sonic Charge's MicroTonic can share sounds with Teenage Engineering's PO-32. Those guys look so good together.
Ableton MASter?
Gemini's MAS-1 is designed to be the Ableton Live controller for DJs. Check out the tilt on that stand.
Binson's back
The iconic Binson Echorec is back at the hands of T-Rex Effects, and promises to stay true to the original concept within a foot-pedal format.
SoulMate found
T-Rex was also showing off its SoulMate Acoustic multi-effects, which not only packs a compressor, mod, delay, reverb, boost and EQ, but also features a tuner and looper.
Hayden Vanquish
Hayden had a whole host of new amps on show, including the Vanquish, which boasts a switchable tone stack from British to American voicing.
Ashdown at 20
Ashdown is celebrating its 20th anniversary with these rather lovely-looking tweed-covered heads and cabs.
Empress impress
We can’t wait to get our hands on the Empress Echosystem: 25 modes, two stereo delay engines, MIDI connectivity and SD card updates? Sounds like a worthy successor to the still-highly regarded Superdelay to us.
Slapman
NAMM is famed for its slap-bassery. But it doesn’t get funkier than this unusual handling of a two-string bass. Slap and pop, baby. It’s all you need.
T-Bird watching
The Guild S-200 T-Bird ST looks proper nice up close. Provided you don’t mind the melted candle vibe of the body shape.
Tasty Troubadour
We were also loving the looks of the M-240E Troubadour. Simple, effective, affordable at $469.
Double Agents
Reverend is showcasing a load of 20th anniversary Double Agent models - note the 21st fret inlay. Nice finishes, too.
Hotone hits the floor
Well, hello, what do we have here? A dual-channel floor amp from Hotone? With reverb and footswitchable boost? Don’t mind if we do.
Fit to Blurst
It was the best of times, it was the Blurst of times: it’s EHX’s latest crazy mod filter.
Overlord help us
This one’s very clever: a dual-input/output overdrive with dry control and several JFET gain stages, plus a boost you can route to before or after the drive. Nice one, EHX.
Kind of a MIG deal
Those new pedals were being run through this new incarnation of the Electro-Harmonix MIG-50 with nifty matching cabs. They may well be up for sale once again.
A major Plus point
Perhaps the hottest surprise of the show so far is the PLUS Pedal, which offers piano-like sustain for guitar, with completely natural-sounding results. It’s a brand-new company, so don’t expect the finished article until June, but we really like the sound of this one.
Peavey Invective 120
In many ways the spiritual successor to the 6505, Peavey’s Invective 120 was designed with input from Misha Mansoor and promises “the most revered metalsounds”. Intriguingly, it features two remote switchable effects loops and two 9V outputs for effects. Bet you didn’t see that coming.
Put a ring on it
It’s Sonic! On an ESP guitar! We’re thrilled to see that these might make it out of Japan.
Captain Kirk
Everyone’s second-favourite Metallica guitarist has received yet another LTD signature model: the KH-Demonology, which clocks in at $1,641.
Guitar Korn
Yes, it’s true: Korn’s Head has defected from Ibanez after over two decades. His first signature model with LTD is a seven-string with Evertune bridge and Fishman Fluence humbuckers. Oh, and a See Thru Purple finish. It’ll be $1,856 when it lands later this year.
We spy a Sparrowhawk
Bill Kelliher’s LTD Sparrowhawk is here, and ruddy nice it looks, too, especially in that Military Green Sunburst Satin finish. It has a $1,703 price tag.
Scaling new heights?
Did somebody say M-1007 Special Edition Multi-Scale? No? Well, here’s a prototype for that guitar, anyway. Interesting to see ESP following Ibanez’s recent forays into fanned frettage.
A Classic from Ampeg
Ampeg had a pair of compact pedals on display in its appallingly lit booth: the Classic…
Midnight Scrambler
…and the Scrambler Bass Overdrive. Low-enders will be all over these.
Where the Wylde things are
The Wylde Audio Grail over at the Schecter stand. Bullseye.
Lemmy remembered
This Schecter Stargazer Bass is a working prototype designed with Lemmy before he passed away. Accordingly, it’s not for sale, but a fascinating insight into what could have been.
Prince 4ever
Another fallen hero was honoured in the form of Schecter’s Cloud guitars - the company is the exclusive manufacturer of the models, available only through Paisley Park.
A little Taylor-made bass
Taylor is receiving top feedback for its GS-Mini Bass - who’d have thunk it?
Don't return to sender
D’Angelico is getting all shook up with its Excel 175 Elvis Presley electric. Strange: we never saw ol’ Elv’ as a matt finish kinda guy.
Dead good
Also on show is this Premier Grateful Dead DC. We like the blend of finish types and that whopping great lightning bolt.
Stealy Stetson
I hope security are going to check under this guy’s hat when he leaves the building - you could get at least seven stompboxes under there.
The future is bright
This is the future right here. Why set up a booth with all your brand new gear on display when you can film a 360 degree epic film featuring all of your endorsees and get show-punters to check it out in the safety of VR?
Cheeky cheeky
Custom end-cheeks on this System-8 look bang-tidy with the System-1 M and System 500 Eurorack modules.
Megamultitron
Paul Soulsby has pulled out all the stops with the unveiling of the latest member of the Atmegatron family. The four-voice polysynth, Atmultitron, was unfortunately not behaving itself, so we couldn’t hear it in action.
Bastls in the sand
Bastl Instruments’ Klik was announced on the first day and unveiled as part of a new collaboration with Bitwig and Irrupt.
Klik is a classic case of a simple yet effective tool that will make your life so much easier. It amplifies the Clock and Reset signals outputted through your audio interface to a Eurorack-friendly level.
Bigwig
Bitwig Studio 2 was demoed on this rather lovely Microsoft Surface Pro, and boy was that a pleasant experience.
Sounds crafty
Soundcraft’s new digital mixer, the Ui24R, teams up rather well with new a mic and DI box from AKG and dbx respectively. Both feature a chip inside that tells the Ui24R when they are plugged in and into what input, which should save you a bit of time.
When it rains…
The Brit-like lashings of inclement weather take their toll on the Convention Centre roof.
… It pours
Just beware of falling ceiling tiles on your way round the show.
How many outputs?
If you need this many outputs, you’re probably running too many pedals - and that’s coming from us. It’s Cioks’ aptly-named Overkill power supply.
Rick Nielsen
It’s only Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick! Hanging out on the Daisy Rock guitar stand, oddly.
Spruced-up
Washburn has got in on the torrefaction game - this particularly purdy example is the Woodline Solid Wood WLO100SWEK (catchy, we know). It packs a solid spruce top with solid mahogany back and sides, and ‘streets’ for $749.
Larrivée at 50
Would you believe it - it’s Larrivée’s 50th anniversary this year. The company is paying tribute with these lovely models. More details to follow.
The NES amp
Demeter is selling these TGA-1 Nintendo pedalboard amps for $999 apiece. Game on.
Double the reverb
It’s not quite ready yet, but the Ventris Reverb is Source Audio’s latest do-all device, and boasts two reverb engines, enabling you to change between settings without losing those all-important trails.
Ocean launch
Mooer’s collaboration with Devin Townsend, the Ocean Machine, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated releases at NAMM. Expect a hands-on report shortly.
Joyo to the world
Joyo was showing off its Klonz guitar amp, an all-tube, multi-path combo that features “some of the most iconic amps all on one circuit board” and uses relays to switch between them. Intriguing…
A monster calls
Misfits legend Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein was caught doing the rounds.
Victory is ours
Victory’s V40 Deluxe features a single versatile channel that spans classic American cleans to ‘60s British drive. It’s available as a head or combo.
Friedman gets dirty...
Friedman was showing off two new pedals: Dirty Shirley…
... And gives you a boost
…and the Buxom Boost. Saucy.
Feel the burn
Here’s Marty Friedman’s signature ENGL Inferno, which includes two channels, 100 watts of output, four EL34s and four ECC83s.
Marty time
Believe it or not, this is actually the real Marty Friedman, and definitely not a waxwork.
Regency drive
Plenty of shades of overdrive over at Radial’s stand, including the low-gain Regency.
But is it art?
We’ve spotted a real trend for artwork-adorned pedals at the show, and JAM Pedals’ new range of Custom Shop stompers features work by Simpsons artist John Achenbach. This one has a real Kang and Kodos vibe.
Stef Carpenter
Stef Carpenter, smiley as always over at the Orange stand.
Three pedals from EBS
A triple threat from EBS. There really aren’t enough pedals named after Melissa Joan Hart films, you know.
Wound up
Seymour Duncan himself hand-wound a load of pickups over at his stand during the show. Good effort, sir.
Seymour goes small
SD has also revealed its own line of compact power amps. This here is the PowerStage 170, and it’s designed for pedalboard players, with a 170-watt output and three-band EQ.
Of Paramount importance
An all-mahogany Paramount PM-2 Standard Parlor? Don’t mind if we do, thanks Fender.
Back to my Roots
We’re digging this Roots G9511 parlor acoustic from Gretsch, which features a solid spruce top and $499 price tag.
Super Fly?
Blackstar’s still-bloody-impressive Fly 3 mini amp has received a Bluetooth makeover for wireless tune jammage…
Is there an Echo in here?
…while its LT-Echo line takes the Fly 3 idea and puts it in a traditional practice amp enclosure for a minimal outlay.
Revpad on a guitar...
GTC Technologies’ Revpad guitar-mounted controller is on display again; here’s the floor unit…
..And on the floor
…and the controller itself. There are non-stop demos of this baby going on on the show floor.
Mighty Magnatone
Not many Magnatone Super Fifty-Nine Mk II heads look quite this sharp, but we wish they did.
Filamentery, my dear Keeley
Trust Keeley to bring its A game, first up with the Filaments high-gain drive…
That pedal, shown
…the D&M Drive, a dual overdrive for That Pedal Show fellows Dan and Mick…
Keeley compress
…and a new, more fully-featured Compressor (its appearance will change before the final release).
Spacequake
EarthQuaker was showing off its trippy Space Spiral modulated delay, as well as several V2 pedals.
Fire station
Double trouble from Atomic, as it adds two new variants on its AmpliFire multi-effects format: the larger AmpliFire 12…
Hot box
…and the compact Ampli-FireBox. Very nifty.
Speaker corner
Speaker sims were also big this year, foremost among them Neunaber’s Iconoclast.
Blend of Brothers
Chase Bliss Audio’s Brothers offers six analogue dirt circuits, which can be blended at your will and saved as presets. Very, very cool.
Greats from Alexander?
Loving the names of this combined delay/reverb and delay from Alexander: Sky Fi and History Lesson.
Beetronics' hive mind
Beetronics had some one-off hand-made stunners on its stand, including this Octahive ‘Jakarta’.
Ryan Adams meets JHS
Much-loved indie bloke Ryan Adams has collaborated with JHS Pedals on the VCR, a combined volume, chorus and reverb. There’s no faulting that ‘80s look.
Wheely good
Prisma guitars are made out of old skateboards. They’re so bloody cool.
Pete Thorn's Suhr thing
Top demo geezer and former Chris Cornell guitarist Pete Thorn has landed himself a Suhr signature model, with his own Thornbucker pickups.
Wreck Suhr self
One of our favourite shapes of the show is this Offset wonder from Suhr, made for Big Wreck main man Ian Thornley. SSV pickups are onboard in the ever-versatile HSH configuration.
Super Fano?
New to Fano’s more affordable Standard Series is the RB6.
Daisy shock
Daisy Rock Guitars is back. Inexplicably.
Chaps off
Chapman Guitars has had a complete brand refresh, with a whopping 29 models on show. The two you see here are Pro models, and very nice they are, too.
They are the Walrus
Walrus Audio has gone and made a new delay, the Arp-87. We like the addition of the tap tempo on the compact enclosure.
V-Guitar, v good
The Boss booth was playing host to this Strandberg/Boss hybrid, which features the Japanese effects specialist’s V-Guitar technology, with 25 sounds onboard.
Singer star
This here is Boss’s Acoustic Singer Live amp, which packs a 6.5” speaker, dome tweeter and 60 watts of power, plus acoustic resonance, looping, automatic harmonies, effects and more.
iRig therefore iAm
IK Multimedia’s iRig Acoustic Stage preamp offers six tone presets and feedback suppression. Nifty.
Wamp Wamp
Mr Wampler was showcasing the Dracarys overdrive, a new high-gain distortion with a tight response and serious tone-shaping potential.
Tanks a lot
Besides the Ocean Machine, the Mooer stand was rammed with fascinating new gear, including this miniscule digital amp, the Little Tank D15.
Mooer Baby Bomb
Accompanying its range of 10 preamps, Mooer’s Baby Bomb is a compact power amp for pedalboards.
Electric, meet acoustic
One of Ibanez’s more distinctive acoustics is the AEWC32FMGBL - an acoustic designed for electric players and featuring a Glacier Blue finish.
Martin gets distressed
Martin has spent years honing the process of distressing acoustic guitars - here’s its first example, a 14-fret dreadnought with Authentic 1937 neck, Adirondack top and madagascar rosewood back and sides. It’ll set you back $9,999.
Twelve Foot Variax
Line 6 went big on the Shuriken Variax, a 27” baritone scale model with Variax HD modelling, created in conjunction with Twelve Foot Ninja guitarist Steve ‘Stevic’ MacKay.
Varied Variaxes
We dug these trippy customised Variaxes for Disney California’s Adventure Park. The guitars will be auctioned off in February in support of MuisCares.
Revved up
More show one-off action here, as Yamaha’s Revstar range gets a makeover at the hands of famed music artist Tokyo Hiro.
A-okay
Yamaha’s new A series sure has some tasty models all right. The A5M you see here features a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, plus Yamaha’s SRT System 71 piezo pickup and preamp with mic models.
'bread and butter
Catalinbread’s latest take on old-school tape echo features a footswitch for echo oscillation (yes!), plus an expression out, and all kinds of fluttery loveliness.
Jesse H
Why, it’s Eagles Of Death Metal main man Jesse Hughes over at the Orange stand. Nice shades.
Quilter MicroBlock 45
Quilter has shrunk its Tone Block power amp into the MicroBlock 45, with 33/45 watts of power.
Like Mike
Alice In Chains bass beast Mike Inez was merrily signing away at the Dean Markley stand.
Sixx appeal
Sixx:AM axeman DJ Ashba was also chatting to fans at the Dean Markley stand. Where’s the hat, DJ?
Elixir meets Manson
To celebrate the launch of its Optiweb coated strings, Elixir collaborated with Manson guitars on this lovely-looking model. From what we heard, it’s set to be raffled off.
Fret(less)
Fretted and fretless bass in one: Ibanez reckons it’s cracked it this year, and the SRAS7DEB is it, shipped in G D A E G D A tuning.
Djentlemen, your pedal for the evening
Hotone’s Djent pedal. Does it djent? Of course it bloody does.
Going for gold
Hotone also had the Golden Touch on display - it’s either the signature Razorlight overdrive everyone (no-one) has been clamoring for, or a mini Klon with warm switch.