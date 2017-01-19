NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop stand - in pictures

NAMM 2017: The Fender Custom Shop's showcase is always one of the highlights of the Winter NAMM event. We got in early to bring you a first look at some of the extraordinary guitars from Fender, Jackson, Charvel and Gretsch's master builders.

These instruments – the no-holds-barred products of the minds of Yuriy Shishkov, Todd Krause, John Cruz, Dale Wilson, 'Red' Dave Nichols and Greg Fessler, to name a few – will eventually wing their way to high-end guitar dealers and collectors around the world, but this is a rare chance to see the collected output of the Big F's most talented luthiers.

Browse the gallery to view the pictures and specifications of a selection of these Custom Shop instruments.