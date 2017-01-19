NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop stand - in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2017: The Fender Custom Shop's showcase is always one of the highlights of the Winter NAMM event. We got in early to bring you a first look at some of the extraordinary guitars from Fender, Jackson, Charvel and Gretsch's master builders.
These instruments – the no-holds-barred products of the minds of Yuriy Shishkov, Todd Krause, John Cruz, Dale Wilson, 'Red' Dave Nichols and Greg Fessler, to name a few – will eventually wing their way to high-end guitar dealers and collectors around the world, but this is a rare chance to see the collected output of the Big F's most talented luthiers.
Browse the gallery to view the pictures and specifications of a selection of these Custom Shop instruments.
#2002 Weiner Dog Strat NOS
- Master built by Todd Krause
- NOS 2-piece alder body
- Custom artwork by Sarah Gallenberger
- Tinted riff-sawn maple neck
#563 1924 Grand Prix Strat Closet Classic
- Master built by Yuriy Shishkov
- Custom Grand Prix paint job
- Includes limited edition Bugatti Type 35 model
- Select alder body
#527 1968 Thinline Tele Journeyman Relic
- Journeyman Relic Lacquer Lake Place Blue finish
- Select alder body
- Quarter-sawn maple neck
#116 2017 Artisan Jazzmaster
- Natural Tasmanian Blackwood fretboard
- AAA Birdseye maple neck
- Hand-wound Vintage Jazzmaster pickups
#101 2017 Artisan Strat
- Natural spalted maple
- AAA Birdseye maple neck
- Hand-wound 60/63 pickups with RWRP (reverse-wound, reverse-polarity) middle
#095 Journeyman Relic Bass VI
- Aged Shell Pink
- Custom Shop Vintage pickups
- Journeyman Relic Lacquer finish
#1001 2017 Prestige Frosted DUCO Strat
- Master built by Scott Buehl
- Frosted DUCO finish, select alder body
- Quartersawn maple neck
- Abigail Ybarra (Abby) hand-wound pickups
#2005 Custom Cabronita NOS
- Master built by Yuriy Shishkov
- Blue Agave NOS lacquer with WOLS undercoat
- 2-piece ash body
- TV Jones Powertron neck and bridge pickups, RWRP 1969 Stratocaster pickup
#558 Katana Black and White Dot
- Master built by Todd Krause
- NOS urethene finish
- Rift-cut maple neck
#1000 2017 Prestige Studioliner
- Master built by Yuriy Shishkov
- Roasted alder body
- Engraved enamelled silver artwork
- 423 diamonds set in body top
- 462 diamonds in body back
- Ruby side dots, 115 diamonds set in neck
- Lawrence Mini Hum pickups
- 4A Birdseye maple neck
#542 Irish Roots Tele Relic
- Master built by John Cruz
- 200 year old pine body with relic oil finish
- Roaster quartersawn maple neck
- African Blackwood fretboard
#560 1956 Strat Relic
- Master built by Todd Krause
- Aged Olympic White relic lacquer finish
- Alder body
#561 1969 Tele NOS PF Artwork
- Master built by Todd Krause. Foil 'Spirit' Paisley by Paul Frank. Fretboard inlay by Ron Thorn
- Curtis Novak neck pickup
- Early 60s vintage hardware
#520 Psychedelic Poster Art Tele
- Master built by Dale Wilson, artwork by Madison Roy
- NOS urethene finish
- Alder body, 3A flame maple neck
#536 Hand-painted Paisley Strat
- Master built by Greg Fessler. Artwork by Sarah Gallenberger
- Lightweight alder body
- Custom '64 Strat neck
#519 Psychedelic Poster Art Strat
- Master built by Dale Wilson. Artwork by Madison Roy
- NOS lacquer finish
- 3A flame neck with maple cap
#276 1960s Heavy Relic/Compound Radius Telecaster
- NAMM Limited Edition
- Sea Foam Sparkle, Heavy Relic lacquer
- AA flame maple neck
- Hand-wound Twisted Tele pickups
#535 Hand-painted Paisley Tele
- Master built by Greg Fessler. Artwork by Sarah Gallenberger
- NOS lacquer finish
- Hand-wound '51 Nocaster pickups
#518 Filigree Sun Strat
- Master built by Dale Wilson. Artwork by Pamelina H.
- Roasted ash body
- 4A flame maple neck
#562 Copper Sparkle Tele
- Master built by Yuriy Shishkov
- Urethene finish
- Broadcaster bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan '59 neck pickup
#550 30th Anniversary P-Bass NOS
- Master built by Jason Smith
- Tinted 3A Birdseye maple
- Pearl White polyurethane finish
#505 New American Classic Tele
- Master built by Dale Wilson
- NOS lacquer Stratosphere Blue Sparkle finish
- Alder body
- Checkerboard top binding
#529 Thunderbird Tele Relic
- Master built by Greg Fessler. Artwork by Dave Newman
- Relic lacquer finish
- Select ash body
#504 1969 Bubble Strat
- Master built by Dennis Galuzska
- NOS urethane Black over Silver Sparkle finish
- One piece WLS quartersawn maple neck
#549 30th Anniversary Sparkle Strat
- Master built by Jason Smith
- NOS sparkle polyurethane finish
- Select alder body
#541 Cherry Blossom Strat
- Master built by John Cruz. Graphics by Pamelina H. Inlay by Thorn Custom
- NOS urethane finish
- Lightweight alder body
#547 Charcoal Frost Strat
- Master built by Jason Smith
- WLS satin finish
- One-piece 2A flame maple neck
#554 1960s Paisley Tele Journeyman Relic
- Master built by Paul Waller
- Lacquer finish
- 3A flame maple neck
#528 Smokin' Good Strat
- Master built by Greg Fessler. Artwork by Dave Newman
- Relic lacquer finish
- Select alder body
#509 1951 Paisley Precision Bass
- Master built by Dale Wilson. Artwork by Sarah Gallenberger
- NOS urethane finish
- Two-piece ash body
#540 Med. Mermaid Strat
- Master built by John Cruz. Artwork by Pamelina H.
- NOS urethane finish
- Lightweight alder body
#500 & #501 Old Ironsides Champ 120Vs
- Master built by Shawn Greene and Jim Dolmage
- Cabinet fashioned from centuries-old oak planking from U.S.S. Constitution
- Distinctive dock-cleat and rope handle
- Brass top panel and control knobs
#1002 2017 Prestige Jazzmaster
- Master built by Dennis Galuzska. Custom flame art by Brian Bock
- NOS urethan finish
- Two-piece alder body
Gretsch Custom Shop G6131MY-CS Malcolm Young 'Salute' Jet
- Master built by Stephen Stern
- Limited to 40 pieces worldwide
- Distressed lacquer finish
- Chambered mahogany body
#600 Jackson F-Bird Black
- Master built by Mike Shannon and Pat McGarry
- Quartersawn maple neck-thru-alder body
- Seymour Duncan pickups
#601 Jackson F-Bird Mahogany
- Master built by Mike Shannon
- Quartersawn maple neck-thru mahogany body
- Reversed pearl sharkfin inlay
#606 Jackson Soloist Relic PG Surf Green
- Master built by Joe Williams
- Relic nitro lacquer finish
- Quartersawn maple neck-thru alder body
#607 Jackson Soloist Fan Fret 7-String Walnut Top
- Master built by Joe Williams
- Premium ash body with claro walnut top
- Birdseye maple fingerboard
#608 Jackson White Monarkh
- Master built by Mike Shannon
- Quartersawn maple neck-thru alder body
- Original Floyd Rose top mount bridge
#609 Jackson Black Monarkh
- Master built by Mike Shannon
- Mahogany neck-thru mahogany body
- Seymour Duncan SH4 and SH1 pickups
#611 Jackson B7 Hard Tail Quilt Top Chlorine
- Quartersawn maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
#612 Jackson Roswell Alien Wreck
- Poplar body
- Ebony fingerboard
- Quartersawn maple neck
#615 X-Stroyer Vanilla Shake
- Master built by Mike Shannon
- Mahogany maple neck-thru mahogany body
- Ebony fingerboard
#616 Jackson Dinky Zombie Zoo
- Custom-painted by Brian Bock
- Ash body
- Ebony fingerboard
#708 Jackson San Dimas Big Mouth
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Alder body
- Seymour Duncan pickups
#707 Jackson Style 2 Cherry Burst
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Ash body
- DiMarzio Chopper pickups
- Caramelized flame maple neck
#706 Charvel Surfcaster Dart Swinger Brown
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Alder body
- Quartersawn maple neck
#710 Charvel San Dimas HSH Sandblast
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Sandblasted ash body with satin grainfill finish
- Floyd Rose Lo Pro bridge
#711 Charvel San Dimas Sandblast
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Sandblasted ash body with satin grainfill finish
- Bare Knuckle Holy Diver pickups
#700 Charvel So-Cal Scallop Relic Black
- Master built by 'Red' Dave Nichols
- Relic lacquer finish
- Scallop fingerboard