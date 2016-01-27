NAMM 2016: Jackson stand in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Jackson unveiled a mammoth amount of new guitars and custom models at this year's show, including new Pro models, the Monarkh single cut and some truly jaw-dropping custom finish options.
Browse the gallery to see a sample of Jackson's sizeable '16 range...
Monarkh SCX
SLXT Q
Soloist SL3X
SLATTXMG3-6
SLATTXMG(Q)3-6
SLATTXMG(Q)3-6
KEXTMG X Series Kelly
Soloist SL3X
Monarkh JS22 SC
Pro Monarkh SC
Pro Rhoads RRTMG
Pro Soloist SL2
Soloist SL2H FR
JCS Dinky DK2 FR
JCS Rhoads RR24 2H FR
DK AT1 QMT
JCS King V 2H FR
Misha Mansoor Special Edition Juggernaut HT8
Chris Broderick Soloist HT 6
Chris Broderick Soloist HT 7
Pro Rhoads RRTMG
Pro Rhoads RR3
Pro Rhoads RRMG
Pro Rhoads RR
F-Bird
Custom Soloist Platinum Pink
Phil Collen PC1 'Shred'
Warrior Ash Topless
Star Trans Red Burst
Soloist Arch Top
Soloist Arch Top Korina
Jackson Falcon Redwood
Randy Rhoads Koa
Single Cut Gold Top
Jackson TL 7-string Black Hologram Flake
Dinky Quilt Top Blackwater Trans
Soloist HS Bloodshot Crackle
Round-Horn V Ferrari Red
King V Digital Camo
Soloist Arch Top 8-String Blackwater Trans
