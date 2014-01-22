NAMM 2014: ESP introduces Tombstone Case Co.

NAMM 2014: ESP has introduced a new division, the Tombstone Case Co.

The first of ESP's custom graphic designed hard cases was put together for Metallica's Kirk Hammett, and the new case will be based on original art work by ESP designer Dave Ruhr.

"What led us to create Tombstone was that many ESP customers wanted to have instrument cases with a level of character that goes beyond the traditional look," says Jeff Moore, ESP Senior Vice President. "Weʼre very excited about Tombstone as a whole new area of business for ESP, and cool new choices for our customers."

For more information visit the official ESP website.

ESP press release

At the 2014 NAMM Show, we have more than a huge update to our line of guitars and basses to show off to the world. Weʼve also announced a whole new division of ESP called the Tombstone Case Company. Tombstone will be creating a complete line of graphic-designed hard shell cases and gig bags for guitars and basses.

High-Resolution Graphics

The very first case in the Tombstone line was created expressly for ESPʼs new Kirk Hammett Signature Series KH-WZ White Zombie guitar. When we decided to make our case designs available for other models, we didnʼt just want to do what others have done before. Therefore, unlike many other graphic-based cases, Tombstone uses a high-resolution digital reproduction for its graphics, with a state-of-the-art graphics infusion process resulting in a photo-quality reproduction, and a much finer detailed look than typical silkscreening. The Tombstone case designs are based on original artwork created by longtime ESP designer Dave Ruhr.

What If I Donʼt Play ESP?

Well first, you should. But even if you donʼt, ESP will be creating cases and gig bags to fit a variety of guitars and basses from other brands. The first Tombstone cases for ESP models will be available in the second quarter of 2014. Keep an eye out for them here on the ESP site, and at your local ESP dealer later this year!