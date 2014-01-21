NAMM 2014: Decibel Eleven launches Loop Expander system

There are four effects loops on each Loop Expander, plus a switchable Class A input buffer

NAMM 2014: California company Decibel Eleven has announced a programmable audio switcher that it's calling the Loop Expander.

The idea is that one or more Loop Expanders can be used in conjunction with an existing MIDI-controlled rig to add programmable true-bypass effects loops to your setup. Each unit features four loops, a Class A input buffer and a compact design.

Decibel Eleven Looper Expander press release

Stevenson Ranch, CA (January 20, 2014) -- Decibel Eleven introduces a new Loop Expander that easily increases guitar rig effects switching capabilities, announced Tony Garcia, Decibel Eleven president.

The Decibel Eleven Loop Expander is a true bypass audio switcher that adds programmable effects loop switching to any MIDI controlled setup. Use it to add loop switching to any existing system with a simple MIDI controller, or utilize it to expand the number of true bypass loops with a DB-11 Pedal Palette or Switch Dr. For larger rigs, connect multiple Loop Expanders in series to create additional loops.

DB-11 Loop Expander works with MIDI Program Changes or MIDI Control Changes. Features include four relay true bypass audio loops, optional fourth loop as amp switch, switchable Class A discrete input buffer and a 3-year warranty. The compact size mounts conveniently underneath pedals or on a rack shelf.

Decibel Eleven is a division of MYE Entertainment Inc., a Southern California electronics design and manufacturing company with state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA and abroad.

The Decibel Eleven Loop Switcher street price is $189.

For more information, visit decibel11.com.