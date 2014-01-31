NAMM 2014: best new amplifiers

NAMM 2014: As ever, there was plenty of new noise-making gear at NAMM this year, but it was British brand Blackstar that bagged the Best In Show award for its new ID: Core series.

The new entry-level guitar amp line features three models, the ID: Core 10 Stereo, the ID: Core 20 Stereos and the ID: Core 40 Stereo, and each punches way above its diminuitive size.

Check out the full details of the ID: Core range here, and watch the demo video below to get the full low down: