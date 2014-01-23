NAMM 2014: Stunning new Marshall Custom Shop Tattoo amps

NAMM 2014: Marshall have teamed up with leading tattooists to produce a range of custom shop amps, and the results are stunning. Priced from £898 the amps are available immediately. Feeling flush?

Custom Shop Tattoo press release

Iconic music brand Marshall Amps has joined forces with five of the country’s most respected tattooists to create a unique range of British-built amps which will launch at NAMM 2014 on 23rd January.

The limited-edition Custom Shop Tattoo range features pioneering designs from fresh and inventive young tattooists who were given an open brief to put their stamp onto some of the brand’s most popular models.

The artists let their imaginations run wild on three of Marshall’s British-built products; the JVM1H all-valve 1-Watt head with a C110 1x10” cabinet; the JVM215C all-valve 50-Watt 1x12” combo and the JVM410H all-valve 100-Watt head with a 1960A angled 4x12” cabinet.

Each product features a customised front panel, coloured vinyl and a plaque from the relevant tattooist, who include Emily Wood of Black Heart, Phil Kyle of Magnum Opus, Tutti Serra of Black Garden, Antony Flemming of World of Tattoos and Vicky Morgan of Ghost House.

Open brief

“The brief was very open as we wanted to give the tattooists free reign to create something that was personal to them,” said Craig Glover, Brand Director at Marshall Amps.

“As well as being renowned for their work, each of the artists we chose to work with has a very different style, taste, influence and background and we really wanted that individuality to come through.

“Part of what inspired them to become tattooists was the bands who influenced them as teenagers, many of whom are part of the Marshall family.

“Tattoos and rock music go together like whisky and Coke, so we were really excited to do something which brought these two worlds together to produce some unique and striking results which are unlike anything we’ve done before.”

The series will be available globally for purchase from 23rd January to 31st December 2014, and the range is priced from £898. Tattoo heads and cabs are not sold separately, and concepts cannot be mixed.