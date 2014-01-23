Image 1 of 4 Click onwards to see all three models NAMM 2014: Blackstar Amplification expands ID series with new ID:Core models Image 2 of 4 ID:Core 10 Stereo control panel ID:Core 10 Stereo control panel Image 3 of 4 ID:Core 20 Stereo control panel ID:Core 20 Stereo control panel Image 4 of 4 ID:Core 40 Stereo control panel ID:Core 40 Stereo control panel

NAMM 2014: British guitar amplifier company Blackstar has announced new additions to its popular ID Series range in the shape of three new ID:Core models, the ID:Core 10 Stereo, the ID:Core 20 Stereo and the ID:Core 40 Stereo.

In late 2013, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine were invited to Blackstar's Northampton headquarters to be among the first to hear the company's new products for Winter NAMM 2014 in the flesh. Although all three amps are compact, lightweight and affordable, they are capable of delivering impressively three-dimensional, room-filling stereo sound.

Look out for full, in-depth Blackstar ID:Core reviews in the pages of Guitarist and Total Guitar soon. You've seen the teaser video, now read the official press release, full specifications and pricing information first here on MusicRadar:

Press release



"Blackstar Amplification announces the affordable ID:Core Amplifier Series, which feature the core attributes of Blackstar's original award-winning ID:Series. These programmable, super wide stereo guitar combo amps are small in size, but deliver huge tone. They're perfect for personal practice or bedroom jamming along with a CD or MP3 player. The compact ID:Core amplifiers are available in 10, 20 and 40-watt stereo configurations.

"All ID:Core models provide high-quality sound performance and take advantage of Blackstar's patented ISF control that lets users go from USA to UK tones in seconds. There are six classic onboard voices: Warm Clean, Bright Clean, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1 and OD 2. Each includes the feel and response of a valve power amplifier, a staple in the Blackstar ID:Series family. The effects section delivers studio quality modulation, delay and reverb effects simultaneously that can be stored along with user-created sounds.

"Taking advantage of the built-in USB functionality, all ID:Core amps are compatible with Blackstar's INSIDER GUI software, so guitarists can deep edit and store their patches in their amp. The INSIDER software also enables users to exchange patches with others around the globe across the Blackstar online community and download unique artist patches.

"Free access to Blackstar's online Potential lesson programme allows new players to unlock their potential, learn to play and get access to exclusive artist content."

Specifications and pricing



ID:Core 10 Stereo - 10-watt (2 x 5-watt) combo

6 Blackstar voices

Patented ISF control takes you from British to American sounds

12 vintage style effects in massive SUPER WIDE STEREO

Store up to 6 CORE ID sounds internally or more via INSIDER software

INSIDER software for deep editing and sharing your sounds with the Blackstar Online Community

USB audio for pro recording capability

Stereo MP3/Line In for great sounding jamming or listening to music

Speaker Emulated Line Out for silent practice or recording

Stereo speaker configuration - 2 x 3-inch speakers producing true stereo Blackstar tones

Mains powered via a separate PSU (included with product)

ID: Core 20 Stereo - 20-watt (2 x 10-watt) combo

6 Blackstar voices

Patented ISF control takes you from British to American sounds

12 vintage style effects in massive SUPER WIDE STEREO

Store up to 6 CORE ID sounds internally or more via INSIDER software

INSIDER software for deep editing and sharing your sounds with the Blackstar Online Community

USB audio for pro recording capability

Stereo MP3/Line In for great sounding jamming or listening to music

Speaker Emulated Line Out for silent practice or recording

Stereo speaker configuration - 2 x 5-inch speakers producing true stereo Blackstar tones

Mains powered via a separate PSU (included with product)

ID: Core 40 Stereo - 40-watt (2 x 20-watt) combo

6 Blackstar voices

Patented ISF control takes you from British to American sounds

12 vintage style effects in massive SUPER WIDE STEREO

Store up to 6 CORE ID sounds internally or more via INSIDER software

INSIDER software for deep editing and sharing your sounds with the Blackstar Online Community

USB audio for pro recording capability

Stereo MP3/Line In for great sounding jamming or listening to music

Speaker Emulated Line Out for silent practice or recording

Stereo speaker configuration - 2 x 6.5-inch speakers producing true stereo Blackstar tones

Mains powered via a separate PSU (included with product)

The Blackstar ID:Core amp series will be available March 2014 with UK street pricing as follows:

ID:Core 10 - £89.00

ID:Core 20 - £119.00

ID:Core 40 - £159.00

Visit Blackstar Amplificiation for more.