NAMM 2014: Magnatone amps booth in pictures

NAMM 2014: The relaunch of Magnatone amplifiers last year has been nothing short of astonishing, with guitarists of all stripes discovering or falling in love once again with that classic "True Dimensional Sound."

Magnatone President and CEO Ted Kornblum gave us a look at some of the new additions for 2014, which includes the Panoramic.

Tube Complement: (2) 12AX7, 12AU7, (2) 6V6

Power Output: 5+5 watts single ended class A

Vibrato: True pitch-shifting varistor stereo vibrato

Ext. Speaker Cab: 1x12" or Stereo 2x10"