NAMM 2014: Magnatone amps booth in pictures
NAMM 2014: The relaunch of Magnatone amplifiers last year has been nothing short of astonishing, with guitarists of all stripes discovering or falling in love once again with that classic "True Dimensional Sound."
Magnatone President and CEO Ted Kornblum gave us a look at some of the new additions for 2014, which includes the Panoramic.
Tube Complement: (2) 12AX7, 12AU7, (2) 6V6
Power Output: 5+5 watts single ended class A
Vibrato: True pitch-shifting varistor stereo vibrato
Ext. Speaker Cab: 1x12" or Stereo 2x10"
Studio Collection Panoramic
Studio Collection Panoramic - back view
Master Collection Super Fifty-Nine
Tube Complement: (5) 12AX7, 12AU7, 12DW7, (2) EL34 GZ35
Power Output: 45 watts push-pull Class AB
Vibrato: True pitch-shifting varistor vibrato, switchable to conventional tremolo
Ext. Speaker Cab: (2) Custom Magnatone 12" 75 watt
Master Collection Super Fifteen
Tube Complement: (3) 12AX7, 12AU7, 12DW7, (2) EL84 GZ34
Power Output: 15 watts push-pull Class A
Vibrato: True pitch-shifting varistor vibrato, switchable to conventional tremolo
Speakers: Custom Magnatone 12" 75-watt
Master Collection Super Fifteen control panel
Master Collection Super Thirty
Tube Complement: (5) 12AX7, (2)12AU7, (4) EL84 GZ34
Power Output: 15+15 watts push-pull Class A
Vibrato: True pitch-shifting varistor vibrato, switchable to conventional tremolo
Speakers: (2) Custom Magnatone 12" 75-watt