NAMM 2014: Ibanez unveils TSA5TVR Tube Screamer amp

NAMM 2014: Ibanez has announced the arrival of the TSA5TVR Tube Screamer amplifier - a five-watt comboincorporating its classic overdrive pedal.

Following in the footsteps of the TSA series, the TSA TVR amp takes the concept of an amp with a built in Tube Screamer and repackages it in the achingly retro form you see before you.Inside, there's a 12AX7 tube feeding the preamp and a 6V6GT valve for power, plus an eight-inch Jensen C8R speaker and a built-in Accutronics spring reverb.

Ibanez TSA5TVR press release

For over 30 years the Ibanez Tube Screamer has been one of the most popular overdrive pedals in the world: a perennial favorite, famous for its warm, creamy tone and unequivocal responsiveness. Now the iconic pedal has found a new home in the TSA5TVR combo amp.

This isn't the first time the Tube Screamer has been integrated into an amp, but it is the first time it has ever looked this cool! Decked out in cream and sea foam green vinyl, set up on console legs with a TV screen shaped speaker grill, this little amp has got style and attitude to spare. The retro-60's vibe will look great in the office, family room, studio, or well... just about anywhere, but ultimately, it's all about the tone and this tiny titan is packing the goods.

The TSA5TVR is an all-tube, Class-A, 5-watt combo with a genuine Tube Screamer built into the front end of the amp. Accessible by a control panel toggle switch or an IFS1G footswitch (not included) the Tube Screamer circuit is a perfect match for the 12AX7 preamp tube and the 6V6GT power tube. It's loaded with an 8" Jensen® C8R speaker specially tuned for Ibanez, selected for its excellent response to overdrive distortion and the built in Accutronics® Reverb delivers the smoothest spring reverb in the industry. Also features an External Speaker out, Headphone out and a direct Line out.

The IFS1G footswitch and the speaker cable are not included and are sold separately (Power cable is included).