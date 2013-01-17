NAMM 2013: PRS unveils impressive 2013 line up

PRS press release

For 2013, PRS Guitars is introducing “Paul’s Guitar” and “Paul’s MDT” amplifier – both designed to Paul Reed Smith’s exacting specifications and built to match his own gear.

Paul Reed Smith has the unique position in the music industry of being a skilled guitarist in addition to founding a major guitar manufacturing business. The company has a foundation that was laid from Paul’s experience as a skilled guitar maker and musician and continues to grow based upon his experiences in the studio and on the stage.

“These guitars have a highly musical tone and beautiful new look that I love,” said Paul Reed Smith. Carrying on the Modern Eagle tradition, Paul’s Guitar is a production version of the Private Stock guitar Paul Reed Smith has been playing in his studio and on the stage.

With exclusive “brushstroke” bird inlays and two narrow 408 pickups, this guitar is not only unique, its every appointment has been specified by Paul Reed Smith from the wood selection, inlay design, pickups, neck shape, a new proprietary finish, and newly designed stoptail bridge. “We’ve been experimenting with a new stoptail bridge with brass inserts that will first be seen on this model. The bridge is still our aluminum straight bridge, but the point at which the string starts vibrating, it’s brass to promote the musical high-end of the guitar,” said Paul.

PAUL’S GUITAR MODEL SPECS

BODY

Top Wood: Carve "Dirty" Artist Grade Figured Maple

Back Wood: Lightweight Mahogany

NECK

Number of Frets: 22

Scale Length: 25"

Neck Wood: Select Mahogany

Fretboard Wood: Hondouras Rosewood

Neck Shape: Pattern

Fretboard Inlays: Brushstroke Birds

Headstock Inlay: Hondouras Rosewood Veneer with Brushstroke Signature

HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS

Bridge: PRS Stoptail with Brass Inserts

Tuners: Phase III Locking Tuners

Hardware Type: Nickel

Treble Pickup: Narrow 408 Treble

Bass Pickup: Narrow 408 Bass

Pickup Switching: Volume & Tone Control w/ 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector and Two Mini Coil Tap Switches

OPTION

Top Option "Dirty" Artist Grade Quilt

Fretboard Option Artist Grade Brazilian Rosewood