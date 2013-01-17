NAMM 2013: PRS unveils impressive 2013 line up
NAMM 2013: PRS has unveiled an impressive and diverse line up of new guitars, amps and basses for 2013.
Among the new gear, which includes the SE245 Soapbar, the Grainger 4 and Grainger 5 basses, the 2-Channel Custom Amplifier, Brett Mason and Neal Schon signatures and "Paul's Guitar" and Paul's MDT" (both designed to Paul Reed Smith's specs), the company has re-introduced the SC245, the Custom 22 and Custom 24.
"Paul's Guitar"
PRS press release
For 2013, PRS Guitars is introducing “Paul’s Guitar” and “Paul’s MDT” amplifier – both designed to Paul Reed Smith’s exacting specifications and built to match his own gear.
Paul Reed Smith has the unique position in the music industry of being a skilled guitarist in addition to founding a major guitar manufacturing business. The company has a foundation that was laid from Paul’s experience as a skilled guitar maker and musician and continues to grow based upon his experiences in the studio and on the stage.
“These guitars have a highly musical tone and beautiful new look that I love,” said Paul Reed Smith. Carrying on the Modern Eagle tradition, Paul’s Guitar is a production version of the Private Stock guitar Paul Reed Smith has been playing in his studio and on the stage.
With exclusive “brushstroke” bird inlays and two narrow 408 pickups, this guitar is not only unique, its every appointment has been specified by Paul Reed Smith from the wood selection, inlay design, pickups, neck shape, a new proprietary finish, and newly designed stoptail bridge. “We’ve been experimenting with a new stoptail bridge with brass inserts that will first be seen on this model. The bridge is still our aluminum straight bridge, but the point at which the string starts vibrating, it’s brass to promote the musical high-end of the guitar,” said Paul.
PAUL’S GUITAR MODEL SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Carve "Dirty" Artist Grade Figured Maple
Back Wood: Lightweight Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 22
Scale Length: 25"
Neck Wood: Select Mahogany
Fretboard Wood: Hondouras Rosewood
Neck Shape: Pattern
Fretboard Inlays: Brushstroke Birds
Headstock Inlay: Hondouras Rosewood Veneer with Brushstroke Signature
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS Stoptail with Brass Inserts
Tuners: Phase III Locking Tuners
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: Narrow 408 Treble
Bass Pickup: Narrow 408 Bass
Pickup Switching: Volume & Tone Control w/ 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector and Two Mini Coil Tap Switches
OPTION
Top Option "Dirty" Artist Grade Quilt
Fretboard Option Artist Grade Brazilian Rosewood
"Paul's MDT Custom"
PRS press release
PAUL'S MDT CUSTOM
Paul’s MDT takes Paul Reed Smith’s favorite amplifier and adds several new features that expand the amp’s tonal character and flexibility. The Cinemag transformer adds authentic vintage tone, while a sophisticated clean/dirty switch changes three circuit elements at once to achieve Paul’s ideal clean and gain tones. Midrange and presence controls have also been added to further help with tone sculpting. Paul’s MDT is a single-channel amplifier with two distinct voicings that replicate the tones Paul uses in the studio and on the stage.
AVAILABLE CONFIGURATIONS
50 Watt Head
FEATURES
EL34 Power Tubes
Fixed Bias
Heyboer Output Transformer
Global Reverb
Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass and Bright Switch for each channel
Lead Master Volume
Clean Master Volume
Solo Boost
Mid Shift
Depth Switch
3 Button LED Footswitch
4, 8 and 16 Ohm Selection
Two Output Jacks
Effects Loop (send and receive level controls on back panel)
Footswitch - Controls channel selection and reverb on/off
Charcoal Figured Maple Fascia
Grainger 5
PRS press release
PRS Guitars has announced the addition of two new basses to their Core product offering: the Grainger 4 and Grainger 5. Paul Reed Smith and Gary Grainger began collaborating on what would become Private Stock Gary Grainger basses a decade ago and this announcement brings every product offering available from PRS into the Maryland-made Core line.
Specifications include a maple top, mahogany back, 34” scale length, 24 fret maple neck, rosewood fretboard, and PRS bird inlays. Grainger 4 and 5 basses operate both passively and actively.
Gary Grainger has played with the likes of John Scofield, Dennis Chambers, and Frank Gambale. As the primary designer of PRS Private Stock basses, Gary collaborated with other bass artists, to create a PRS bass with all the character and quality of Gary’s Private Stock models but with a more universal appeal that could be offered through the company’s Core production line.
Grainger says of his new instruments, “These basses give me everything I need for recording and playing live…all the tone, clarity, power, and feel…everything. They are works of art and great tools for working bassists”
Grainger 5 specs
GRAINGER 5 STRING BASS MODEL SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Carved Figured Maple
Back Wood: Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 24
Scale Length: 34"
Neck Wood: Maple
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: GG 5
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS 5 String Bass Bridge
Tuners: Bass Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "Grainger"
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: GG Treble
Bass Pickup: GG Bass Pickups
Pickup Switching: PRS/Grainger Active Electronics
OPTION
Top Option 10-Top Flame or 10-Top Quilted Maple
Fretboard Option Maple
ARTIST PACKAGE - STANDARD APPOINTMENTS
PRS Artist Package guitars come standard with an artist grade maple top, premium Mexican ebony fretboard, select mahogany back, ebony headstock veneer with inlaid signature, ebony truss rod cover and new artist bird inlays and gold hardware. An Artist case is included.
Top Wood Carved Artist Grade Flame Maple
Back Wood Select Mahogany
Neck Wood Select Mahogany
Fretboard Premium Mexican Ebony
Hardware) Gold
ARTIST PACKAGE - OPTIONAL APPOINTMENTS
In addition to the standard Artist Package upgrades listed above, the following are additional Artist Package only options:
Top Wood Carved Artist Grade Quilt Maple
Neck Wood Figured Maple or East Indian Rosewood
Fretboard Ebony or Figured Maple (maple neck only)
Hardware Nickel or Hybrid
Pickup Set 57/08 or 53/10
PRS Custom 22
PRS press release
Reintroduced for 2013, the PRS Custom 22 is a classic workhorse with all the tones you’ve come to expect from your PRS and a distinctive, musical, warm midrange.
The Custom 22 and 24 are now both offered with the choice of 57/08 pickups or HFS treble and Vintage Bass pickups, wired for a redesigned 5-way blade switch, which offers a unique dual humbucker option. The choice of pickup models complements the guitars’ standard features – maple top, mahogany back, mahogany or rosewood 25” scale length Pattern or Pattern Thin neck, and rosewood fretboard.
In the 1990’s, PRS artists Mark Tremonti of Creed, Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction and Mike Einziger of Incubus all employed HFS treble and Vintage Bass pickups for their balance of aggressive, musical, clear highs and strong midrange and bass. In 2008, PRS’s 57/08 pickups were introduced. These pickups were designed to capture a vintage ‘50’s humbucking tone and have become PRS’s most coveted vintage-inspired pickups.
This voicing option exemplifies the palette of tones available from PRS and allows musicians to better tailor their instrument to their desired sound.
Custom 22 specs
PRS CUSTOM 22 SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Carved Figured Maple
Back Wood: Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 22
Scale Length: 25"
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: Pattern or Pattern Thin
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS Stoptail or PRS Tremolo
Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "Custom"
Hardware Type: Hybrid
Treble Pickup: HFS
Bass Pickup: Vintage Bass
Pickup Switching: Volume and Tone Control with Redesigned 5-Way Blade Switch
OPTION
Top Option: Flame or Quilted Maple
10-Top Flame or 10-Top Quilted Maple
Neck Option: East Indian Rosewood
Hardware Option: Gold
Finish Option: Special Order Finish
Other Option: Uncovered 57/08 Treble & Bass Pickups
Brent Mason Signature
PRS press release
PRS Guitars has welcomed Nashville virtuoso Brent Mason to their family of signature artists. Brent worked with Paul Reed Smith for several years to arrive at this unique model that meets the need for a versatile and reliable, recording and gigging instrument.
Most notably, the electronics configuration includes specially-wound narrow 408 treble and bass pickups with a 305 pickup in the middle position. This unique combination is paired with a 5-way blade switch, providing an amazing variety of tones. Other features include a Korina body and a 25 ¼” scale length rock maple neck.
Mason says of his new guitar, "What I look for in a guitar is tone and playability. Equipped with the perfect pick-up combination that gives you single or double coil sounds at the flip of a switch and a middle pickup that further expands the tone spectrum, this guitar is possibly the most versatile guitar I've had in my hands."
While Brent Mason is predominantly known for his work as a Nashville session guitarist, his playing can also be heard on countless TV commercials, film sound tracks and television scores. In a career lasting more than twenty-five years, Brent has recorded with Neil Diamond, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, Merle Haggard, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, and many, many more.
Brent Mason Signature specs
BRENT MASON SIGNATURE SPECS
BODY
Body Wood Korina
NECK
Number of Frets: 22
Scale Length: 25 1/4"
Neck Wood: Bolt-On Rock Maple
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: Pattern
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS Tremolo
Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "Brent Mason"
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: Specially Wound 408 Treble
Middle Pickup: 305 Singlecoil
Bass Pickup: Specially Wound 408 Bass
Pickup Switching: Volume and Tone Control with Redesigned 5-Way Blade Switch
OPTION
Fretboard Option: Maple
2-Channel Custom
PRS press release
Handmade in Stevensville, Maryland, the PRS 2-Channel Custom 50 and 100 watt amplifiers are the newest models available through the PRS Custom Amp Design (CAD) program.
Similar to PRS’s Private Stock program, Custom Amp Design explores new, enhanced, and personalized amplifier options. The 2-Channel Custom, for example, takes the popular 2-Channel “H” to the next level by adding several additional features to help musicians shape their tone. These versatile and articulate amplifiers are well suited for alternate tunings.
Additional CAD features for the 2-Channel Custom include: solo boost, reverb assign, presence control, switchable power amp bass boost, switchable mid shift, and 3 button LED footswitch. This amplifier is available as a 50 watt head, 100 watt head, or a 50 watt 1x12 closed back combo.
Like the 2 Channel “H”, the new 2-Channel Custom features: 6L6 tubes, global reverb, volume, treble, mid, bass and bright switch for each channel, lead master volume, clean master volume, 4, 8 and 16 ohm selection, two output jacks, fixed bias, effects loop (send and receive level controls on back panel), and footswitch (controls channel selection and reverb on/off).
2-CHANNEL CUSTOM SPECS
AVAILABLE CONFIGURATIONS
50 or 100 Watt Head
50 Watt 1x12 Closed Back Combo
FEATURES
6L6 Tubes
Heyboer Output Transformer
Global Reverb
Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass and Bright Switch for each channel
Lead Master Volume
Clean Master Volume
Solo Boost
Mid Shift
Depth Switch
3 Button LED Footswitch
4, 8 and 16 Ohm Selection
Two Output Jacks
Fixed Bias
Effects Loop (send and receive level controls on back panel)
Footswitch - Controls channel selection and reverb on/off
Charcoal Figured Maple Fascia
Neil Schon NS-15
PRS press release
Neal Schon of Journey is joining the PRS family of artists with two distinct signature models: the NS-14 and NS-15. Neal was intimately involved in the design of nearly every aspect of these instruments, from the stylized f-holes to the hardware details.
The NS-14 is a completely new PRS design incorporating a 14” semi-hollow singlecut body with a new neck joint designed to allow greater access to the higher frets. The NS-15 is a thinline hollowbody based on the Neal Schon limited edition Private Stock guitar offered in early 2012. A portion of Neal’s signature tone comes from his long-standing use of Floyd Rose tremolo systems. The NS-14 and NS-15 add a Floyd Rose to the PRS Core line for the first time.
Schon said of his new signature guitars, “The new NS-14 and NS-15 PRS guitars are on the cutting edge of now. I love everything about them. I had the pleasure in helping in the creation of these beauties and I love the weight, sound, and ultimate playability. These are among the best guitars I've ever played.”
Neil Schon NS-15 specs
NEIL SCHON NS-15 SPECS
BODY
Top Wood Carved Spruce
Side Wood Mahogany
Back Wood Curly Maple
NECK
Number of Frets 22
Scale Length 25"
Neck Wood Maple
Fretboard Wood Bound Ebony
Neck Shape Neal Schon Neck and Heel
Fretboard Inlays MOP/Paua Heart Birds
Headstock Inlay Ebony Veneer with Inlaid Signature
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge Floyd Rose "Original" Tremolo & Locking Nut
Tuners PRS Phase III Locking Tuners
Truss Rod Cover "Neal Schon"
Hardware Type Nickel
Treble Pickup 57/08 Treble
Bass Pickup 57/08 Bass
Pickup Switching Volume and Tone Control with 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector
Neil Schon NS-14 specs
NEIL SCHON NS-14 SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Carved Maple
Side Wood: Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 22
Scale Length: 25"
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: Neal Schon Neck and Heel
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
Headstock Inlay: Rosewood Veneer with Inlaid Signature
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: Floyd Rose "Original" Tremolo & Locking Nut
Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "Neal Schon"
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: 57/08 Treble
Bass Pickup: 57/08 Bass
Pickup Switching: Volume and Tone Control with 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector
OPTION
Top Option: Flame or Quilt
10-Top Flame or Quilt
SC245
PRS press release
PRS have announced the reintroduction of its much-loved SC245 model, a vintage-inspired Singlecut perfect for more traditional single-cutaway players.
The 24.5” scale length offers a loose, laid-back feel, but the guitar maintains a tight low end and snappy attack. With 57/08 pickups delivering vintage humbucking tone and clear, detailed chords, and the electronics layout of two volume and tone controls, and a 3-way toggle switch on the upper bout, the SC245 is instantly comfortable for players who grew up using short-scale guitars.
Additional specifications include a carved maple top, mahogany back, mahogany “Pattern” neck, and rosewood fretboard. The PRS 2-piece bridge is the anchor of this guitar. Made of aluminum and brass, the bridge has added weight and mass, creating more contact points, which enhances the natural tone of the woods and helps create a more resonant instrument.
SC245 specs
SC245 SPECS
BODY
Top Wood Carve Figured Maple
Back Wood Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets 22
Scale Length 24.5"
Neck Wood Mahogany
Fretboard Wood Rosewood
Neck Shape Pattern
Fretboard Inlays Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge PRS Two-Piece
Tuners Phase III Locking
Truss Rod Cover "SC 245"
Hardware Type Nickel
Treble Pickup 57/08 Treble
Bass Pickup 57/08 Bass
Pickup Switching 2 Volume & 2 Tone Controls w/ 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector On Upper Bout
OPTION
Top Option 10 Top Flame
Neck Option East Indian Rosewood
Inlay Option Birds
Hardware Option Gold or Hybrid
Finish Option Special Order Finish
SE245 Soapbar
PRS press release
Paul Reed Smith Guitars is bringing huge single coil tones back into their SE lineup for 2013 with the SE 245 Soapbar.
The guitar provides a quality alternative to players seeking a traditional single-cutaway, single-coil instrument. Adaptable to nearly any musical style, PRS SE Soapbar pickups provide additional midrange growl and tight bass response not normally associated with traditional single coils. The combination of these "hot" pickups with a traditional electronics layout of a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout and individual volume and tone controls for each pickup provide versatility with exceptional sonic control.
PRS began the SE line of instruments in 2001 when Carlos Santana expressed a desire to see PRS guitars in the hands of more young players. Since its beginning as a solely electric guitar line, the SE line of instruments has since grown to include acoustic guitars and amplifiers.
SE245 SOAPBAR SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Beveled Maple Top and Flame Maple Veneer (no veneer on opaque finishes)
Back Wood: Thick Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 22
Scale Length: 24 1/2"
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: Wide Fat
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS Designed Stoptail
Tuners: PRS Designed Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "PRS"
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: SE Soapbar
Bass Pickup: SE Soapbar
Pickup Switching: 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector On Upper Bout
Grainger 4
PRS press release
The Grainger 4 is the evolution of our Private Stock Gary Grainger Bass line.
As the primary designer of our Private Stock basses, Gary (John Scofield, Dennis Chambers, Frank Gambali, etc.) collaborated with many bass artists, including Wyzard (Mother’s Finest) and Kevin Walker (Justin Timberlake), to create a Core PRS bass with all the character and quality of Gary’s Private Stock models but with a more universal appeal.
SWITCHING
Knobs 1-2 are volume controls and passive/active switch:
Knob 1: Neck pickup volume.
Down = Active, Up = Passive If this knob is up and Knob 2 is down only the neck pickup (passive) is heard
Knob 2: Bridge pickup volume.
Down = Active, Up = Passive
If this knob is up and Knob 1 is down only the bridge pickup (passive) is heard.
If both knob 1 and knob 2 are in the up position, both pickups (passive) are heard.
Knobs 3-5 are a 3-band EQ control:
Knob 3: Bass EQ. Functions with pickups in active mode.
Knob 4: Mid EQ. Functions with pickups in active mode.
Knob 5: Treble EQ. Functions with pickups in active mode.
The bass will function passively without batteries as well.
Grainger 4 specs
GRAINGER 4 SPECS
BODY
Top Wood: Carved Figured Maple
Back Wood: Mahogany
NECK
Number of Frets: 24
Scale Length: 34"
Neck Wood: Maple
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Neck Shape: GG 4
Fretboard Inlays: Birds
HARDWARE/ELECTRONICS
Bridge: PRS 4 String Bass Bridge
Tuners: Bass Tuners
Truss Rod Cover: "Grainger"
Hardware Type: Nickel
Treble Pickup: GG Treble
Bass Pickup: GG Bass Pickups
Pickup Switching: PRS/Grainger Active Electronics
OPTION
Top Option: 10-Top Flame or 10-Top Quilted Maple
Fretboard Option: Maple
