NAMM 2012: Tascam DP-24

The DP-24's large colour LCD screen helps make mixing tracks a breeze.
NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Tascam's DP-24 is a 24-track Digital Portastudio with solid-state recording, a color LCD and channel strip controls to make recording simple so you stay creative.

Up to eight tracks can be recorded at a time through its combination XLR and ¼" combo jacks. Input processing like compression and limiting are available during recording, as well as guitar amp simulation and multi-effects for use with the instrument-level input.

Once recorded, tracks can be viewed and mixed on the large colour LCD and dedicated mixing controls, such as nineteen linear faders and a dozen channel strip encoders.

Two Mixdown effects including reverb and chorus are also available, as well as a mastering effect. Once finished, songs can be transferred to computer over USB or written to CD with the built-in CD-RW drive.

With its great sound, powerful features and easy operation, the DP-24 is Tascam's best Portastudio yet.

DP-24 specifications

  • 24-track digital Portastudio
  • Colour LCD display and 12-encoder channel strip for simple operation
  • Eight microphone inputs on combo XLR-1/4" jacks with phantom power
  • Up to eight-track simultaneous recording at 48kHz/24-bit audio resolution
  • Solid-state recording to SD Card media for better shock resistance than hard drive recording
  • Instrument-level input for direct recording of guitar or bass
  • Dedicated controls for EQ, pan and effect sends
  • Multiple effects processors for input processing, guitar amp simulation and mastering
  • Virtual tracks for alternate takes and undo
  • CD-RW drive for mixdown and backup
  • Built-in chromatic tuner and metronome
  • MIDI input and output for clocking and control
  • ¼" monitor outputs, effect send outs and headphone output

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tascam.

