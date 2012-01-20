NAMM 2012: Tascam DP-24

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Tascam's DP-24 is a 24-track Digital Portastudio with solid-state recording, a color LCD and channel strip controls to make recording simple so you stay creative.

Up to eight tracks can be recorded at a time through its combination XLR and ¼" combo jacks. Input processing like compression and limiting are available during recording, as well as guitar amp simulation and multi-effects for use with the instrument-level input.

Once recorded, tracks can be viewed and mixed on the large colour LCD and dedicated mixing controls, such as nineteen linear faders and a dozen channel strip encoders.

Two Mixdown effects including reverb and chorus are also available, as well as a mastering effect. Once finished, songs can be transferred to computer over USB or written to CD with the built-in CD-RW drive.

With its great sound, powerful features and easy operation, the DP-24 is Tascam's best Portastudio yet.

DP-24 specifications

24-track digital Portastudio

Colour LCD display and 12-encoder channel strip for simple operation

Eight microphone inputs on combo XLR-1/4" jacks with phantom power

Up to eight-track simultaneous recording at 48kHz/24-bit audio resolution

Solid-state recording to SD Card media for better shock resistance than hard drive recording

Instrument-level input for direct recording of guitar or bass

Dedicated controls for EQ, pan and effect sends

Multiple effects processors for input processing, guitar amp simulation and mastering

Virtual tracks for alternate takes and undo

CD-RW drive for mixdown and backup

Built-in chromatic tuner and metronome

MIDI input and output for clocking and control

¼" monitor outputs, effect send outs and headphone output

