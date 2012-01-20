NAMM 2012: Tascam DP-24

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Tascam's DP-24 is a 24-track Digital Portastudio with solid-state recording, a color LCD and channel strip controls to make recording simple so you stay creative.
Up to eight tracks can be recorded at a time through its combination XLR and ¼" combo jacks. Input processing like compression and limiting are available during recording, as well as guitar amp simulation and multi-effects for use with the instrument-level input.
Once recorded, tracks can be viewed and mixed on the large colour LCD and dedicated mixing controls, such as nineteen linear faders and a dozen channel strip encoders.
Two Mixdown effects including reverb and chorus are also available, as well as a mastering effect. Once finished, songs can be transferred to computer over USB or written to CD with the built-in CD-RW drive.
With its great sound, powerful features and easy operation, the DP-24 is Tascam's best Portastudio yet.
DP-24 specifications
- 24-track digital Portastudio
- Colour LCD display and 12-encoder channel strip for simple operation
- Eight microphone inputs on combo XLR-1/4" jacks with phantom power
- Up to eight-track simultaneous recording at 48kHz/24-bit audio resolution
- Solid-state recording to SD Card media for better shock resistance than hard drive recording
- Instrument-level input for direct recording of guitar or bass
- Dedicated controls for EQ, pan and effect sends
- Multiple effects processors for input processing, guitar amp simulation and mastering
- Virtual tracks for alternate takes and undo
- CD-RW drive for mixdown and backup
- Built-in chromatic tuner and metronome
- MIDI input and output for clocking and control
- ¼" monitor outputs, effect send outs and headphone output
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tascam.
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter