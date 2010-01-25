NAMM 2010: Line 6 launches Relay digital wireless systems worldwide

PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, the industry leader in digital modeling technology for music-creation products, announced today the release of Relay digital wireless systems into worldwide markets.

"Relay digital guitar wireless systems represent a revolution in wireless technology," remarked Darrell Smith, Category Manager of Guitar Wireless Products at Line 6. "They were built from the ground up, for guitarists by guitarists, to provide unprecedented performance on all fronts that matter to musicians: tone, dynamics, dependability, and ease of use. Plus, they're approved and ready to tour all over the world."

The Relay line, which includes two stompbox-style systems and one rack-mountable system, delivers the kind of high-quality audio normally associated with expensive audio cables. The digital wireless systems provide full-range 10Hz-20kHz frequency response, exceedingly low noise with up to 120dB dynamic range (compared to the 50Hz-15kHz frequency response and >90dB dynamic range offered by comparable analog wireless systems), and studio-quality resolution with 24-bit A/D conversion.

The digital transmission is protected by a variety of proprietary technologies. VWT (Virtual Wire Transmission) ensures a cable-like performance, and DCL (Digital Channel Lock) technology ensures dependability by locking out all sources of interference. With all channels available all the time, complex channel co-ordination and searching are simply not required.

Built for worldwide use, Relay digital wireless systems broadcast in the 2.4GHz band. This avoids signal interference created by high-power sources and analog wireless systems. It also certifies that Relay digital wireless systems will operate with the same audio quality and ease in every country and region that they are used.

Other innovations featured in each system include cable tone simulation, out-of-the-box operation, and internally mounted antennas.

Relay G30, a six channel stompbox-style system released earlier this year into European markets, has garnered critical acclaim. The system was named "Guitar Accessory of the Year, 2009" by MusicRadar.com, the #1 website for musicians. "It's time to be brave and cut that cord," wrote MusicRadar.com. "The freedom afforded by a reliable and good-sounding wireless system shouldn't be underestimated. Line 6 has truly picked up the baton."

Steve Stevens, legendary guitarist for Billy Idol and others, remarks about Relay G30: "I am stunned by how amazing it sounds. Did [Line 6] make a pact with the devil? Because there are systems that cost well over $3,000 that sound nowhere near as good. It is also such a refreshing aspect that it uses a normal quarter-inch cable."

Billy Sheehan, in-demand bassist and songwriter whose resume includes David Lee Roth, Mr. Big and Steve Vai, offers "[Relay G30] sounds excellent! [It has] lots of great features nobody else thought of - like the 1/4 inch jack!"

"I just wanted to let you know how great I think the [Relay G30] wireless units are," wrote Alex Suarez, bassist for New York City synth-pop band Cobra Starship, in an email to Line 6. "I really couldn't believe how compact the units actually were. And I like how simple and easy it all runs together. They sound and work great. Its compact size makes it really easy to bring overseas too!"

Relay G30 (£292.58 MSRP) is now available in the United States and around the world. Relay G50 (£410.08 MSRP), the 12-channel stompbox-style system, and Relay G90 (£586.33 MSRP), the 12-channel rack-mountable system, will be available worldwide March 2010.

