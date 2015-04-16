Musikmesse 2015: Perri's Leathers unveils four new official Beatles gig bags

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Perri's Leathers is known for its artist-endorsed gig bags and now it's added four licensed Beatles designs to the range.

All of the bags are available in acoustic, electric and bass sizes/shapes, with all variants priced at £39.99. They're all padded and made from 600D nylon, with back pack shoulder straps, sturdy zippers, pockets and reinforced handles on the top and side.

Browse the gallery to see all four of the new options.