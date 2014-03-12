Image 1 of 3 Can the AMPLFi really match your tone to a song in your music library? Colour us impressed if it can... Musikmesse 2014: Line 6 reveals AMPLIFi FX100

Image 2 of 3 The AMPLIFi FX100 can be controlled via the Remote app Musikmesse 2014: Line 6 reveals AMPLIFi FX100

Image 3 of 3 If jamming along to records is your thing, well, there's going to be plenty to enjoy here. Musikmesse 2014: Line 6 reveals AMPLIFi FX100



Musikmesse 2014: Line 6 has followed up the launch of its innovative AMPLIFi amplifier at NAMM with the AMPLIFi FX100 multi-effects pedal.

The iOS enabled, cloud-enhanced pedal takes some of the features of the amp and bundles them up with some pedal-y goodness for a multi-effects unit that sounds like it's been beamed in from the future.

First up, it lets guitarists wirelessly control sounds via an iOS device, meaning players can dial in sounds using the AMPLIFi Remote iOS app, which promises easily navigatable screens and ease of use, and uses Bluetooth to connect with the pedal.

Additional features include the ability to link up with music libraries and play along with streamed audio, and tone-match with sounds within your music colection. Frankly, it the system works as well as it claims to in this regard, it's going prove incredibly popular. We'd want one, that's for sure.

The pedal can connect to amps, external speakers or headhopes, and can split outputs to send a track from your music library to your sound system and your guitar tone to an amp.

Built-in features include eight simultaneous effects, over 200 amplifiers, effects and cabinets, 100 onboard presets, a metal chassic, tap tempo/tuner and Bluetooth streaming compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

Additionally, the AMPLIFi Remote app features controls that allow you to set tonal parameters, automatic tone matching which 'instantly provides the perfect tones for jamming with songs in your music library', access to thousands of tones online, cloud support which allows for backup, preset storage and tones to be shared and rated, and compatibility with iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPad (third and fourth generation), iPad 2, iPad mini and iPod touch (fifth generation).

The AMPLIFi FX100 will be shipping in May, and we're pretty keen to get our hands on one to see if it's as impressive as it sounds...

For more information visit the official Line 6 website.

Line 6 press release

Line 6, Inc. today introduced AMPLIFi FX100, an iOS enabled, cloud-enhanced multi-effects pedal that offers guitarists a fast and fun path to unlimited professional-quality tones. Featuring the groundbreaking Line 6 AMPLIFi Remote iOS app, AMPLIFi FX100 allows guitar players to wirelessly control every detail of their sound and dial up amazing tones, including the award-winning Line 6 tones behind thousands of hit recordings, with unprecedented speed and precision.

"AMPLIFi FX100 is an exciting new product that takes the pain and complexity out of getting great tone," said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Products and Marketing, Line 6. "The AMPLIFi Remote iOS app lets you quickly and intuitively find, create, and share your sound. And with innovative features like Bluetooth® streaming audio and automatic tone matching, FX100 is equally as fun jamming along with your favorite songs and playing with your band."

The AMPLIFi Remote iOS app delivers unparalleled tone control from an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch*. There's no need to navigate through tiny screens and complex menus—AMPLIFi Remote allows guitarists to dial up stunning tone with ease. Plus, guitarists can create, share, download and rate tones with a cloud-based community of musicians.

AMPLIFi FX100 also takes jamming to a whole new level. Guitarists can play along with tracks in their music library via Bluetooth® streaming audio, and revolutionary tone matching automatically delivers tones that match their music library. Now guitarists can get the legendary tones of their favorite guitar players in an instant.

AMPLIFi FX100 is the perfect centerpiece for any guitar setup, featuring a wide array of inputs and outputs. Guitarists can connect to an amp, external speakers or plug in headphones to jam silently. AMPLIFi FX100 can even play music tracks from an iOS device through a home stereo, while sending guitar tone to an amplifier. AMPLIFi FX100 will change the way guitarists create, rehearse and jam.

AMPLIFi FX100 will be available May 1, 2014.