Musikmesse 2014: Epiphone unveils 2014 line-up

Musikmesse 2014:Epiphone has unveiled its 2014 line-up, which includes a number of limited edition models and some Beatles and Oasis-themed reissues.

The new models include the Ltd. Edition "Union Jack" Sheraton Outfit, a replica of Noel Gallagher's famous Britpop-era Epiphone, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the release of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe.

Other limited edition models include the "1939" Century Amp, a beautiful Art Deco cabinet design with a thoroughly modern Epiphone tube amp inside, the "1964" Caballero all-mahogany electro-acoustic, which features a NanoFlex pickup and built-in tuner, a new Jack Casady bass in Alpine White and a Joe Bonamassa Signature Les Paul Standard in Pelham Blue.

Also new for 2014 is the Limited Edition Lefty Collection, with left handed versions of the Casino, EJ-200SCE and 1964 Epiphone Texan models included.

Elsewhere, Epiphone rolled out the ultra-trim Casino Coupe and the cut-down LP Express, and re-introduced the Jimmy Page G-1275 Doubleneck.

Another nouveau classic coming in 2014 is the Ltd. Edition “Union Jack” Sheraton Outfit in an Alpine White finish. Epiphone celebrates the 20th anniversary of Oasis’ debut, Definitely, Maybe with its own “Union Jack” Sheraton inspired by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher’s hand-painted original.

In 2013, Epiphone celebrated its 140th anniversary as the working musician’s—and student musician’s—favorite instrument maker.

Now, Epiphone continues the celebration by announcing a sneak preview of nine exciting new models slated for summer 2014. Included in the new models are new designs like the Casino Coupe, the LP Express, the return of the Ltd. Ed. G-1275 doubleneck, as well as 2014 anniversary reissues including the historic “1939” Century Amp, and artist signature models from legendary bassist Jack Casady and blues hero Joe Bonamassa.

Celebrating our anniversary last year inspired us to make 2014 a very special year for fans,” said Epiphone President Jim Rosenberg. “Epiphone has an instrument for every style and every level of musician, and our 2014 preview offers a taste of what will be our best year yet. We can’t wait to see these instruments in the hands of our players.”