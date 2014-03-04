Musikmesse 2014: Epiphone unveils 2014 line-up
Musikmesse 2014:Epiphone has unveiled its 2014 line-up, which includes a number of limited edition models and some Beatles and Oasis-themed reissues.
The new models include the Ltd. Edition "Union Jack" Sheraton Outfit, a replica of Noel Gallagher's famous Britpop-era Epiphone, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the release of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe.
Other limited edition models include the "1939" Century Amp, a beautiful Art Deco cabinet design with a thoroughly modern Epiphone tube amp inside, the "1964" Caballero all-mahogany electro-acoustic, which features a NanoFlex pickup and built-in tuner, a new Jack Casady bass in Alpine White and a Joe Bonamassa Signature Les Paul Standard in Pelham Blue.
Also new for 2014 is the Limited Edition Lefty Collection, with left handed versions of the Casino, EJ-200SCE and 1964 Epiphone Texan models included.
Elsewhere, Epiphone rolled out the ultra-trim Casino Coupe and the cut-down LP Express, and re-introduced the Jimmy Page G-1275 Doubleneck.
Epiphone Ltd. Edition “Union Jack” Sheraton Outfit
Another nouveau classic coming in 2014 is the Ltd. Edition “Union Jack” Sheraton Outfit in an Alpine White finish. Epiphone celebrates the 20th anniversary of Oasis’ debut, Definitely, Maybe with its own “Union Jack” Sheraton inspired by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher’s hand-painted original.
In 2013, Epiphone celebrated its 140th anniversary as the working musician’s—and student musician’s—favorite instrument maker.
Now, Epiphone continues the celebration by announcing a sneak preview of nine exciting new models slated for summer 2014. Included in the new models are new designs like the Casino Coupe, the LP Express, the return of the Ltd. Ed. G-1275 doubleneck, as well as 2014 anniversary reissues including the historic “1939” Century Amp, and artist signature models from legendary bassist Jack Casady and blues hero Joe Bonamassa.
Celebrating our anniversary last year inspired us to make 2014 a very special year for fans,” said Epiphone President Jim Rosenberg. “Epiphone has an instrument for every style and every level of musician, and our 2014 preview offers a taste of what will be our best year yet. We can’t wait to see these instruments in the hands of our players.”
Ltd. Edition 75th Anniversary Inspired by "1939" Century Amp
The Ltd. Edition 75th Anniversary Inspired by “1939” Century Amp revives an Art Deco era masterpiece from Epiphone’s early days in Manhattan. The amp is a faithful replica of a classic 1930s era cabinet design including bent rims, an all-metal handle, 6-point star screws, and vintage style grill cloth. T
he redesigned 18-watt electronics include two 6V6 and two 12AX7 tubes, a 12” speaker, a Master Volume with pull “boost” mode, Master tone, bright, normal, and dark inputs, an Extension Speaker Output, Footswitch Jack, and Internal Bias Adjustment. The Inspired by “1939” Century Amp is the kind of amp all guitarists have been waiting for, capable of filling a club or a recording studio.
50th Anniversary "1964" Caballero Acoustic/Electric
In 2014, Epiphone will celebrate the release of the 50th Anniversary “1964” Caballero Acoustic/Electric, the small bodied powerhouse singer’s guitar that helped kick off the 60s folk revival. The “1964” Caballero has an all-mahogany body and neck with bracing that is a faithful reproduction of the vintage original.
Available in Ebony and Mahogany color finishes, the Caballero comes with a vintage tortoise style pick guard with metal “E,” tortoise style binding, and Wilkinson in-line tuners. Best of all, the 50th Anniversary “1964” Caballero now features an updated Shadow® ePerformer™ preamp with a NanoFlex™ pickup and built-in tuner. The Caballero rides again!
Ltd. Ed. 2014 Joe Bonamassa Signature Les Paul Standard Outfit in Pelham Blue
Joe Bonamassa’s star continues to rise as the most talked-about blues guitarist of our generation and one of the most prolific. For 2014, Joe returns with a new take on his classic Ltd. Edition Epiphone Les Paul, now in gorgeous Pelham Blue with a black back, just like his vintage Les Paul Goldtop.
The Joe Bonamassa Les Paul in Pelham Blue features Gibson USA Burstbucker humbuckers, premium hardware including Grover 18:1 machine heads, Epiphone StrapLocks, Joe’s custom “Bonamassa” neck profile with a Rosewood fingerboard, a “Lifton” style hard case, and a signed certificate of authenticity.
Ltd. Ed. 2014 Jack Casady Bass in Alpine White
For nearly 50 years, Jack Casady has been one of rock’s legendary bassists. He’s also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one of Epiphone’s most esteemed artists.
The Jack Casady Signature Bass is recognized as the premier electric bass on the market and now the best selling hollowbody-bass is in show stopping Alpine White!
Epiphone Casino Coupe
The Casino Coupe is the legendary Casino reborn in an ES-339 body size. It’s a racecar coupe-sized version of the iconic hollowbody that for 50 years has powered hits by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oasis, and now Gary Clark Jr.
The Casino Coupe comes with all of the Casino’s trademark features, including Epiphone P-90R (neck) and P-90T (bridge) dogear pickups. Now, the Casino’s unique hollowbody design is made smaller for easy strumming and travel. The Casino Coupe comes in Cherry, Natural, and Vintage Sunburst color finishes.
Epiphone LP Express
The LP Express is another new design from the House of Stathopoulo, featuring the trademark curves of the Les Paul--the most famous electric guitar in the world--made smaller for younger players and easy travel.
The LP Express comes with an all-Mahogany body with a bolt-on Maple neck, a full-scale 22” neck with Rosewood fingerboard, and a flush-mounted, 1-piece fully adjustable bridge and tailpiece combination. The LP Express is voiced by two Epiphone designed ceramic humbucking pickups, a 650R in the neck position and a 700T in the bridge. The LP Express comes in both Ebony and a Vintage Sunburst color finish.
Epiphone Casino
As longtime fans know, the Casino and the “1964” Texan Acoustic/Electric can be heard on every Beatle session from late 1964 through Abbey Road. Sir Paul McCartney continues to use his vintage 1964 Texan to perform his evergreen classic, “Yesterday.”
Epiphone EJ-200SCE
The lefty EJ-200SCE finally makes the King of the Flattops available to left-handers. The EJ-200SCE is the modern version of the iconic “cowboy” guitar first released in limited quantities in the 1930s. Originals are some of the most sought after guitars on the vintage market. The EJ-200 shape is also recognized for powering classics by the Everly Brothers in the late 50s, including “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Bye Bye Love.”
Epiphone "1964" Texan Acoustic/Electric
