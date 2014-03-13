Musikmesse 2014: Epiphone stand
Musikmesse 2014: We knew that Epiphone's new line-up was looking good back when it was announced, and getting up close and personal with the new models in Frankfurt has confirmed our suspicions.
Not only has the company launched the first Min-ETune equipped acoustic - surely a must-try for singer songwriters who enjoy alternate tunings - but there's a Joe Bonamassa signature, a Britpop-inspired semi, a Les Paul ukulele and more besides.
Click through our gallery to see everything, plus those all-important specs...
For more information visit the official Epiphone website.
Les Paul Classic T
Les Paul Classic T specs
Body: mahogany
Top: AAA flame maple veneer
Neck: 3-piece hard maple with volute
Neck joint: mortise and tenon
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Nut: SpeedNut
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 24.75"
Tuners: Min-ETune system with 16 tuning presets
Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: LockTone Stopbar
Neck pickup: Ceramic PRO-R
Bridge pickup: Ceramic PRO-T
Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Colours: Black cherry, midnight ebony, midnight sapphire
Les Paul Classic T Min-ETune
75th Anniversary "1939" Electar Century amp - front
Limited Edition 75th Anniversary "1939" Electar Century amp specs
Watts: 18, all-tube, class A/B
Tubes: 2-6V6, 2-12AX7
Speaker: 12"
Cabinet: Laminated maple with vintage grill
Controls: Master volume with pull boost; master tone; bright, normal and dark inputs; extension cable output; internal bias adjustment; footswitch jack; optional footswitch
Limited Edition 75th Anniversary "1939" Electar Century amp - back
Limited Edition Joe Bonamassa Signature Les Paul Standard Outfit
Limited Edition Joe Bonamassa Signature Les Paul Standard Outfit specs
Body: mahogany
Top: carved hard maple cap
Neck: mahogany
Neck joint: mortise and tenon
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 24.75"
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1 ratio
Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: LockTone Stopbar
Neck pickup: Gibson BurstBucker 1
Bridge pickup: Gibson BurstBucker 2
Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Colour: Pelham blue with black back
Includes Lifton hard case and certificate
ES-339 Pro
ES-339 Pro specs
Body: laminated maple
Top: laminated maple
Neck: mahogany
Neck joint: mortise and tenon
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 24.75"
Tuners: Grover Deluxe 14:1 ratio
Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: LockTone Stopbar
Neck pickup: Alnico Classic PRO
Bridge pickup: Alnico Classic PRO
Controls: 2 volume and coil-tapping, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Colour: Cherry, ebony, natural, vintage sunburst
Casino Coupe
Casino Coupe specs
Body: 5-ply laminated maple
Top: 5-ply laminated maplee
Neck: mahogany
Neck joint: glued-in
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 24.75"
Tuners: Vintage Deluxe 14:1 ratio
Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: Trapeze
Neck pickup: Degear P-90R
Bridge pickup: Degear P-90T
Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Colour: Cherry, ebony, vintage sunburst
Limited Edition Union Jack Sheraton II outfit
Limited Edition Union Jack Sheraton II outfit specs
Body: laminated maple
Top: laminated maple
Neck: 3-piece hard maple
Neck joint: mortise and tenon
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 24.75"
Tuners: Gold Grover Rotomatic 18:1 ratio
Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: LockTone stopbar
Neck pickup: Gibson USA Mini-humbucker
Bridge pickup: Gibson USA Mini-humbucker
Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Colour: Alpine white with Union Jack graphic
With vintage hard case and certificate
Les Paul ukulele outfit specs
Body: mahogany
Top: AA flame maple veneer
Neck: Mahogany
Neck joint: bolt-on, 4-bolt recessed
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1-5/16"
Scale length: 15"
Tuners: open, 14:1 ratio
Bridge: Rosewood
Pickups: Under saddle, Piezo
Controls: passive
Colour: vintage sunburst, heritage cherry sunburst
Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1964" Caballero
Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1964" Caballero specs
Body: laminated mahogany
Top: solid spruce
Neck: mahogany
Neck joint: glued, dovetail joint
Fingerboard: rosewood
Nut width: 1.68"
Scale length: 25.5"
Tuners: Wilkinson vintage in-line, 14:1 ratio
Bridge pickup: Shadow NanoFlex
Controls: Shadow ePerformer Preamp
Colour: ebony, mahogany
FT-350SCE Min-ETune acoustic/electric
