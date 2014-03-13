Musikmesse 2014: Epiphone stand

There are some interesting innovations among Epi's new line-up

Musikmesse 2014: We knew that Epiphone's new line-up was looking good back when it was announced, and getting up close and personal with the new models in Frankfurt has confirmed our suspicions.

Not only has the company launched the first Min-ETune equipped acoustic - surely a must-try for singer songwriters who enjoy alternate tunings - but there's a Joe Bonamassa signature, a Britpop-inspired semi, a Les Paul ukulele and more besides.

Click through our gallery to see everything, plus those all-important specs...

