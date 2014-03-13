Musikmesse 2014: Carlsbro's limited VAC15 makes Euro debut

The VAC15: get 'em while stocks last.

MUSIKMESSE 2014: This year's event sees the European premiere of Carlsbro's new "Limited Edition VAC15 Classic" combo.

Restricted to a 300 piece run, the 15 watt tube combo features the famous 12 inch Celestion Greenback speaker in place of a standard 8 inch speaker.

According to Carlsbro, classic tones are produced from a combination of the Greenback, and the 3 x 12AX7 preamp and 2 x EL84 power stage tubes.

In addition, an enlarged cabinet accommodates the bigger speaker and the amplifier also features an enhanced transformer.

The combo also features spring reverb, a bright switch, 3-band EQ and an effects loop.

For more info, visit Carlsbro.