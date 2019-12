Musikmesse 2013: Yamaha guitar line-up revealed

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Yamaha has hit the ground running at Musikmesse, announcing a ton of new guitars. Here's our pick of the best...

Pacifica 611VFM specs

Construction: Bolt-on

Scale Length: 25 1/2" (648mm)

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Radius: 13 3/4" (350mm)

Frets: 22

Body: Alder

Neck: Maple

Tuners: Grover Locking Tuner

Bridge: Wilkinson VS50-6

Pickups: Seymour Duncan Vintage Soapbar SP90-1n, Custom 5 TB-14

Pickup Switch: 3 position lever

Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone (Push-Pull Coil Split)