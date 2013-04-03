Musikmesse 2013: Orange to give-away four amps

Get a golden ticket like the one above in your Orange Musikmesse goodie bag and a Dark Terror head could be yours!

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Orange Amps has announced that it will be giving away a Dark Terror amp head every day at this year's Frankfurt Musikmesse (10 - 13 April).

Attendees just need to visit the Orange Amps booth in F60, Hall 4.0 and pick up a goodie bag to stand a chance of winning. Every day of the event the firm will pick one bag in which to hide a golden ticket. The ticket can then be redeemed for a Dark Terror head until 5pm that day.

Also at the Orange booth will be the usual range of amp products and gubbins to try out for yourself, including the recently announced Orange Crush combos and head. In addition, Orange founder and CEO Cliff Cooper will be in attendance and there will be a chance to meet him and the other developers, providing they're not getting their lunches, or having a sit-down.

To find out more about the prize amp, check out our full Orange Dark Terror head review. We called it "deliciously filthy" and "the perfect high-gain partner for recording and medium-sized gigs" - all good reasons to try and bag one next week, we think.