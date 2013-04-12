Musikmesse 2013: Edwards coming to the UK

Image 1 of 11 Edwards: click through to see a selection of the brand's instruments from the Frankfurt show floor Edwards

Image 2 of 11 Edwards

Image 3 of 11 Edwards

Image 4 of 11 Edwards

Image 5 of 11 Edwards

Image 6 of 11 Edwards

Image 7 of 11 Edwards

Image 8 of 11 Edwards

Image 9 of 11 Edwards

Image 10 of 11 Edwards

Image 11 of 11 Edwards



MUSIKMESSE 2013: The Edwards guitar brand will be making its way to the UK in the coming months.

Nevada Music in Portsmouth and Rich Tone Music in Sheffield will be sole UK stockists.

Built by ESP in Japan, Edwards is perhaps best known for its (usually grey-imported) Les Paul-alikes. According to official UK distributor, Selectron, however, the guitars bound for the UK will be more in the contemporary rock and metal vein, not a million miles away from parent ESP.

Keep your eyes on Nevada and Rich Tone for guitars as they arrive.